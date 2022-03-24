Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has met with the ambassadors of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) accredited to the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and ASEAN countries and ways to develop them across various fields further. It also touched upon regional and international issues of common interest.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE's interest in strengthening its relations with ASEAN countries, especially in the economic and investment sectors, as well as promoting cooperation to higher levels and forging overall strategic partnerships.

The ambassadors expressed their appreciation for the UAE and their keenness to enhance cooperation. They expressed their thanks for the support provided by the country for the participation of the ASEAN General Secretariat at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam accredited to the UAE.



