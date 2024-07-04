Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour marks Tiong Nam Hospitality Group's strategic entry into the marina industry. Nestled along the picturesque Straits of Johor, the public marina currently offers 76 berths, with expansion plans to include Private and Mega Yacht Marinas, each designed to meet diverse yachting needs. Boaters and guests will enjoy an array of top-tier amenities, including a fuel dock, laundry facilities, shower rooms, buggy transportation, a customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) complex, and a marine department office. The berths are also equipped with comprehensive 24-hour CCTV security systems and WiFi connectivity. The well-equipped marina is surrounded by numerous food and beverage outlets, as well as various tourist attractions. Its resort boasts 107 contemporary apartments in a spectacular 25-floor building. Each room is equipped with a comprehensive kitchenette, laundry room, and Internet TV, ensuring a comfortable stay. The resort offers extensive facilities including a fitness center, swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and a library. For dining, guests can enjoy Bayang Coffee and delicious pastries. The resort is an ideal venue for meetings and events, with elegant function spaces accommodating up to 200 guests. Its prime location provides easy access to key attractions like Legoland Malaysia, Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club, and Sunway Big Box Retail Park. Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour aims to enrich the community with luxurious yachting and hospitality experiences, making it an ideal venue for events set against Johor's stunning coastal scenery.

