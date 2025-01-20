At the HKFYG’s “Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Finals 2024,” the Open Division featured professional teams from Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, who competed alongside local vocal talent in an extraordinary musical showdown.

Prize

School/Team

Champion,

Outstanding Harmony Award

Pooi To Middle School

Second Place,

Best Presentation Award,

Outstanding Lead Vocal Award

HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College's

HLCers



Prize

School/Team

Champion,

Best Presentation Award,

Outstanding Lead Vocal Award,

Outstanding Harmony Award

HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College's

HLC Harmonix

Second Place

SKH Lam Kau Mow Secondary School's

LKaMella

Third Place,

Outstanding Rhythm Award

Kwok Tak Seng Catholic Secondary School's

Trend

Best Arrangement Award

Po Leung Kuk Tang Yuk Tien College's

ERA



Prize

Team

Champion (International),

Champion (Hong Kong),

Best Presentation Award

TunaStars (Hong Kong)

Second Place,

Best Arrangement Award,

Outstanding Lead Vocal Award

JiU (Taiwan)

Third Place

SHAKA-SHOKU-SHAKAI (Japan)

Outstanding Harmony Award

TunaDream (Hong Kong)

Most Potential Award

Little by little Kids (Hong Kong)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - The unique allure oflies in its harmonious melodies, created solely by human voices, without instrumental accompaniment. On 18 January, local and international talent came together to celebrate the art ofat theAn annual event organised by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), the Contest was a resounding success. The team fromclaimed both the Championship and Outstanding Harmony titles in theMeanwhile,won thealong with the Best Presentation, Outstanding Lead Vocal and Outstanding Harmony awards.In the, the youngestensemble,, earned the Most Potential Award with their original children's song "A Happy Day" and their rendition of the cartoon theme song "Problems Every Day." Comprising six members aged eight to ten from three different primary schools, including a nine-year-old beatboxer who started teaching himself to beatbox at age four, they delivered their performance with great poise and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. All members expressed delight at their competition debut. Despite their young age, they demonstrated sophistication in rhythm, lead vocal, harmony, choreography, beat, and even the finer details of song introductionAlso making their competition debut was Pooi To Middle School's 12-member team, the winner of the "School Division: Pop Chorus." Having started practising since last September, they attributed their success to their enjoyment of performing and strong team spirit. The team emphasised the importance of individual performances as well as that of their fellow team members. They revealed that while they initially focused too heavily on pitch accuracy, they disordered that shifting their attention the meaning behind the lyrics eventually enhanced their performance.Thefeatured professional teams from Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, who competed alongside local talent in an extraordinary musical showdown.ultimately emerged victorious, securing both the Vocal Band (International) and (Hong Kong) Championship titles.Carrie Wong, Supervisor of the HKFYG, congratulated the winning teams and commended all participants for their exceptional virtuosity and teamwork. She remarked, "By bringing together top teams from Hong Kong and around the world, the Contest serves as a valuable platform for artistic and musical exchange.groups, without relying on expensive equipment, showcase the power and versatility of the human voice."Wong also expressed gratitude to the judges for their professional guidance and extended special thanks to the Hong Kong Arts Development Council for its steadfast support. She affirmed the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit's continued commitment to promotingeducation and fostering exchange through the art form.The panel of judges for the "Hong Kong InternationalContest Finals" included: Ray Chu, Pop and Jazz Artistic Director of Taiwan Choral Music Center; Zhang Mingming, Chief Executive Officer of Guangzhou ModernClub; baratti,Producer and Member of Japanese vocal harmony group "Nagie Lane"; Alfred Wong, composer and recipient of CASH Golden Sail Music Awards; and Guddy Chan, renowned vocal coach.Hashtag: #ACappella #contest #HKFYG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit

The HKFYG Cultural Service Unit has long been dedicated to advancing local a cappella development and expanding opportunities for youth participation in arts and cultural activities. Through diverse a cappella training programmes and events organised annually, it has engaged over 370,000 participants from more than 300 secondary schools. In recognition of its contribution, the HKFYG was honoured with the "Arts Education Award (Non-school Category)" by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council in 2016. Signature initiatives such as the "Hong Kong International A Cappella Festival," "A Cappella Education Programme" and "Hong Kong Melody Makers" continue to promote music appreciation and nurture new a cappella groups, enriching the city's cultural landscape. For details, please visit https://csu.hkfyg.org.hk.



Supported by:

This project is supported by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. Hong Kong Arts Development Council supports freedom of artistic expression. The views and opinions expressed in this project do not represent the stand of the Council.



About The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups

The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG) was founded in 1960 and is now the city's largest youth service organisation. For the past six decades, it has been committed to serving the youth of Hong Kong by providing a variety of services, activities and programmes, which have an annual attendance of nearly six million. We encourage youth to reach their fullest potential, and with community support, we now have over 90 service units. We also have 12 core services, which include the Youth S.P.O.Ts, M21 Multimedia Services, Employment Services, Youth at Risk Services, Counselling Services, Parenting Services, Leadership Training, Volunteer Services, Education Services, Creativity Education and Youth Exchange, Leisure, Cultural and Sports Services, and Research and Publications. Our aim is to motivate young people to grow into responsible and dutiful citizens and we now have over 250,000 registered volunteers and over 500,000 registered members. We believe that our motto HKFYG * Here for You reaffirms our commitment and dedication to the young people of Hong Kong. For more details, please visit hkfyg.org.hk



Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hkfyg

Donation platform: giving.hkfyg.org.hk





The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups