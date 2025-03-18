PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (IDX: TOBA) is a publicly listed integrated energy company leading the transition in Indonesia's energy sector through sustainable development. With a diverse business portfolio that includes waste management, renewable energy and electric vehicles, TBS is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental sustainability from low-carbon growth. Operating across multiple sites in Singapore and Indonesia, including Gorontalo, East Kalimantan, Batam, Lampung and Central Java, TBS employs over 2,000 people who are integral to its mission of sustainable growth and innovation. The company's strategic focus Towards a Better Society 2030 (TBS2030) emphasizes its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, in alignment with Indonesia's Net Zero Carbon 2060 goals. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to responsible growth, TBS aims to create a positive impact on communities and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. For more information about our green business journey, visit www.tbsenergi.com

