Powered by the advanced AI ECOMASTER system, Numen balances energy saving with optimal comfort by adapting to environmental conditions and user preferences. With precise temperature control of ±0.3°C and verified 30% extra energy savings, it delivers smart, efficient cooling. Complementing this, Midea's cutting-edge inverter technology—backed by 27 years of development and over 3,300 patents—ensures high performance and reliability.
Numen improves user experience with COOLFLASH technology that drops room temperature by 5°C within 10 minutes, even during extreme heat of up to 55°C. Its upgraded I-Clean frost cleaning removes more dust and bacteria, while the AIR MAGIC ion generator eliminates viruses efficiently. Designed for Southeast Asia's humid climate, it uses Prime Guard's six-layer protection including anti-corrosion copper tubes and UV-coated PCBs for durability. Thai and Malaysian customers are surprised by its cooling effectiveness, quiet operation, and reliable service.
Numen's innovative PULL-DOWN STRUCTURE revolutionizes installation and maintenance by providing easy access to internal components, reducing PCB replacement to 74 seconds and motor replacement by 72%. For users, it
simplifies cleaning with a taller air outlet and easily removable louvers, ensuring long-term efficiency and less downtime.
With over 20 years of overseas market cultivation, Midea has established manufacturing and R&D centers in Southeast Asia, focusing on localized design and production. Committed to advancing inverter technology, Midea aims to deliver energy-efficient, user-friendly air conditioners that meet practical consumer needs in the region.
Midea Official Website
Thailand https://www.midea.com/th
Malaysia https://www.midea.com/my
Indonesia https://www.midea.com/id
Vietnam https://www.midea.com/vn
The Philippines https://www.midea.com/ph
