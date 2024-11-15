POP MART is one of the most popular art toy brands that is a hot favourite amongst the younger generation today. Known for its extensive collection of Blind Boxes – a sealed packaging that keeps the contents of the figurine mysterious to its new owners – POP MART breaks the stereotype that toys are only for children. Since 2021, POP MART has also expanded to the high-end art toy market and introduced MEGA Collections to satisfy various art toy collectors' interests. The company has worked with world renowned brands, such as Disney, Sanrio, Warner Bros. among others, and famous designers like Kenny Wong, Pucky and Kasing Lung to launch a multitude of pop culture products based on classic characters that appeal to its pool of loyal customers. Asavaluablesupporttothefoundationofthedesignertoymarket,POPMARThas also enhanced its customer user experience through mini-games and applets to further entice its clients. PDC (POP Design Center) was founded in 2017 and focuses on original Intellectual Property (IP), as part of POP MART's global artist development and IP operation plans. PDC has attracted many talented artists from the robust media and entertainment industries. With its abundant resources and professional product teams, PDC has nurtured many budding artists to create their own IPs that have won the hearts of many fans around the world through their unique characteristics.

Suntec City is one of Singapore's largest integrated developments, comprising a shopping mall, five Grade A office towers, and a world-class convention and exhibition centre. Nestled in the heart of the bustling Marina Central precinct, the entire development is well connected by street-level plazas and underground walkways. With close to one million square feet of retail space and over 100 different Food & Beverage offerings, Suntec City offers a one-stop shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment experience that caters to the needs of our shoppers, the office community and visitors. Suntec City is also home to The Fountain of Wealth, an icon of Singapore that embodies vibrancy in bringing people together for the celebration of wealth and good health. The City is easily accessible as it is connected to 2 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations, the Esplanade and Promenade MRT stations, and has over 3,000 parking lots across 2 basement carparks.

Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the POP BEAN Christmas Collections! The Christmas Party Series features ten beloved characters from POP MART in a vibrant 12-design collection, including the must-have exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia Pink DIMOO Wish Deer. Meanwhile, the Christmas Sock Series (Suntec City POP-Up Store exclusive) draws inspiration from the festive tradition of Christmas socks, offering nine delightful pieces that are sure to bring joy and laughter. Each POP BEAN character in this series comes with a handy hook handle, allowing fans to turn them into charming accessories or keychains. Together, these collections capture the spirit of the season, making them perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment. POP BEAN POP-Up Store is open daily from 11am to 9.30pm from 20 November to 25 December, at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2). BOUNCE BONANZA: MEGA INFLATABLE PLAYGROUND Families with young children aged 4 to 12 years old can immerse in a world of holiday fun at the Mega Inflatable Playground , where endless action-packed adventures await. Kids can race down towering five-metre-tall inflatable slides , take on a sprawling seven-metre-wide obstacle course , or bounce and slide on the whimsical gingerbread-themed Snow Globe Bouncy . The excitement continues with a plunge into the expansive six-metre-wide Inflatable Ball Pit Escape , brimming with colourful balls and featuring a mini slide and obstacle course, ensuring a fun time for young ones. Suntec City's Bounce Bonanza: Mega Inflatable Playground is open daily from 11am to 9pm, from 20 November to 25 December, at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2). Free to play for all

Limited to one e-Voucher redemption per shopper per day, available at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1 & 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot). EXPERIENCE THE HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH POP MART Dive into a festive wonderland filled with exciting activities for fans and families! Capture unforgettable moments with photo opportunities featuring your favourite POP MART characters, explore exclusive collectables, and enjoy interactive experiences that bring the magic of POP MART to life this holiday season. SINGAPORE'S LARGEST DIMOO ON DISPLAY The holiday adventure continues with countless Instagram-worthy moments throughout Suntec City. An impressive six-meter tall exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia Pink DIMOO Wish Deer inflatable awaits shoppers at Suntec Plaza's Christmas Village, set against a 13-metre-tall festive Christmas tree backdrop. Be sure to spot the rest of the fan-favourite characters, including MOLLY, SKULLPANDA and LABUBU, with photo opportunities scattered across Suntec City – perfect for capturing holiday memories with loved ones. POP BEAN POP-UP STORE For LABUBU and DIMOO lovers or fans of POP MART's iconic characters, make a stop at the POP BEAN POP-Up Store to explore the latest 2024 Christmas series and limited-edition merchandise. From blind boxes to figurines to accessories, pick up the perfect gift to treat yourself or surprise your loved ones!

The offerings continue from 4 December with a fresh wave of premium merchandise, including the trendy Puffy Bag ($29.90) with POP BEAN's LABUBU and exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia, Pink DIMOO Wish Deer, and the functional Pocket Handheld Fan ($12.90) , featuring more adorable POP BEAN characters. With every purchase of $70 or more in a same-day single receipt, shoppers can redeem free exclusive POP BEAN-themed gift wrappers and sticker sets, to add a playful touch to their gifts. All redemptions are exclusive to Suntec+ members and are available while stocks last at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1/2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot). Premiums are limited to one item per shopper per day. Terms and Conditions apply. CELEBRATE WITH REWARDS FOR EVERY PURCHASE Shoppers are in for a treat this festive season at Suntec City. With a minimum spend of $130 on a single receipt, shoppers can redeem a $10 Suntec City e-Voucher. Citi Mastercard holders will also receive an additional $15 Suntec City e-Voucher with a minimum spend of $180 with eligible cards in a single receipt. Don't miss out on these exciting experiences and rewards when shopping, dining and indulging at Suntec City this holiday season!

But that's not all, Suntec City and POP MART will also unveil the exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia, Pink DIMOO Wish Deer , with a striking six-metre-tall inflatable installation on display, alongside a 13-metre Christmas tree and Festive Village at Suntec Plaza. "We are excited to partner with POP MART to bring Singapore's first-ever POP BEAN Christmas celebration to life. Visitors can look forward to a range of vibrant holiday festivities, exclusive merchandise and captivating installations that add a whimsical touch to the festive season. This collaboration aligns with Suntec City's ongoing strive to provide an engaging and elevated experience for families and the young at heart for the year-end holidays," said Ivan Koh, CEO, APM Property Management . Jeremy Lee, Business Director, Southeast Asia, POP MART International , said that the POP BEAN Christmas offers pop toy fans more photo opportunities and exclusive experiences. "We have seen tremendous love for our original characters, and this festive celebration is a great way for audiences – both long-term collectors and new fans – to come together and interact with and experience our characters' stories in a unique format. From inflatable installations to exclusive merchandise, we look forward to sharing the magic and joy of POP BEAN with shoppers during the festive season, made possible with this partnership with Suntec City," he said. UNLOCK EXCLUSIVE POP BEAN PREMIUMS AND GIFTS WITH PURCHASE For those looking to spruce up their festive gifting lists, the charming POP BEAN-themed premiums offer a delightful surprise for both fans and anyone looking to grow their collection. Purchase these four exclusive items with a minimum spend of $70 in a single-day receipt: Starting 20 November, shoppers can choose from a cute Foldable Umbrella ($9.90) or a handy Foldable Duffle Bag ($9.90) , each featuring beloved POP BEAN characters – adding a fun yet stylish twist to everyday essentials.

