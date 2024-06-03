The revitalized court and upcoming coach education workshop is the latest in a six-country series to promote physical activity and mental health for Asian youthHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - Sun Life in partnership with global sport for social change foundation Beyond Sport, is excited to announce the opening of the newly refurbished Wah Sum Shopping Center rooftop basketball court in Fanling, the Northern district of Hong Kong. The refurbishment is part of a broader HK$5.7 million "Hoops + Health" program between the two partners to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles among underprivileged youth across Asia. After successful court openings in Laguna, the Philippines (February 2024), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (April 2024), and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (May 2024) the Hong Kong investment continues Sun Life's dedication to community engagement and elevating basketball as a platform for youth development.
The Wah Sum Basketball Court, one of the People's Place's "Home Courts" Series, underwent a comprehensive renovation to enhance its accessibility and functionality and now features a vibrant multi-color design. The refurbishment included surface repair and painting, as well as the installation of new backboards, hoops and nets. Situated in the heart of Fanling, it is poised to become a hub for recreational activity and community gatherings in the mixed-income residential neighborhood. It will serve as a vital free-to-use resource for nearby schools and NGO groups, including the local public estate basketball team, the Wah Sum Snipers, enabling the broader community to engage in sports activities and events.
Irene Ho, Chief Marketing Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "We are delighted to revitalize Fanling's old basketball court into a lively and vibrant space that inspires individuals of all ages to embrace an active lifestyle. We are devoted to nurturing the next generations, providing local communities and youth with more space for activities. This can encourage them to have an active, healthy and positive lifestyle. Basketball is one of the world's most popular sports and it is beneficial to the public's physical and mental health development."
Adam Burgess, Director of Programmes at Beyond Sport, said, "We are thrilled to unveil the refurbished Hoops + Health basketball court at Wah Sum Shopping Centre in Fanling in partnership with Sun Life, marking another significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to use sport to create positive social change. This dynamic court is now ready to stand as a community hub for people of all ages and abilities. We are so excited to see the long-term use of this safer and more accessible place to play."
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
About Beyond Sport
Beyond Sport invests in organizations, programs and networks using sport to positively impact communities globally. Since 2008, the global foundation has provided over $9.5 million in grants to 384 initiatives across 75 countries in addition to in-depth capacity building support. Learn more about their partnership with Sun Life on the "Hoops + Health" program across Asia.
About Gaw Capital People’s Place
"People's Place", under the management of Gaw Capital Partners, has begun to operate 29 community shopping centers in Hong Kong since March 2018. People's Place has creatively revitalized multiple community shopping centres and facilities, offering a diverse mix of retail options and restaurants, installing crucial public facilities, developing distinctive wet markets, and elevating traditional basketball courts to stylish sports hubs.
Our revitalized projects have added values to people's day-to-day lives. With the creative refurbishments that both embrace the local vibe and foster community bonding, we have successfully created unique and vibrant community hubs that engage the youth, adults, and elderly.
