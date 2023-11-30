Experience Unforgettable Holiday Magic under a Festive Christmas Tree. Join us for a Dazzling Collaboration with K11 Where Art meets Retail

Ferrero Rocher, the perfect gift of appreciation to your loved ones

Origami Lamp Workshop: Participants can dive into the world of artistry and craftsmanship, where they will learn origami folding and create stunning lampshades that radiate a warm golden glow.

Participants can dive into the world of artistry and craftsmanship, where they will learn origami folding and create stunning lampshades that radiate a warm golden glow. Christmas Flower Dome Workshop: Participants will craft intricate paper flowers, symbolizing the elegance and joy of the season and infusing the Christmas spirit with a touch of merry magic.

Date and Time:

Workshops will be held across four weekends from 25th November, 2023 to 17th December, 2023, with four 2-hour slots per day from 10am to 9pm.

Venue

K11 Art Mall L2 Shop Space (222B, 2/F)

Mechanism

Customers that purchase two boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 (300g) are eligible to register here to participate in these exclusive workshops on a first-come, first-served basis.*

Four exclusive sessions are available for the members of K11 Art Mall. Terms and Conditions apply.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2023 - 'Tis the season to unwrap joy and indulge in the enchanting world of Ferrero Rocher. As the air fills with the crisp scent of winter and the soft warm glow of lights dance around you, it is time to relax, refresh and immerse in the magic of the holiday season. Get ready to be whisked away into a world wonder at thelocated at the Piazza Event Space of K11 Art Mall, presented by Ferrero Rocher and in collaboration with K11 Art Mall, the world's first Museum-Retail concept brand.Prepare to be captivated as you step into the heart of the Christmas Garden, where a breathtaking 5-meter immersive walk-in Golden Christmas Tree stands tall. This masterpiece is inspired by the iconic gold and "pirottino" paper cup of Ferrero Rocher.Immerse yourself in a captivating space adorned with shimmering gold, where every corner sparkles with delight. This light-filled environment provides the perfect setting to capture cherished photos and be in the joyful spirit of the season alongside friends and loved ones. The towering tree, adorned with festive gold and silver ornaments, gracefully captures and reflects the ambient light, creating a spellbinding display that adds an extra layer of brilliance to the entire scene.But that's not all! Don't forget to participate in the Ferrero Rocher Golden Christmas Social Contest. From November 24th to December 25th, capture a memorable photo of yourself with the impressive 5-meter-tall Ferrero Rocher Christmas tree at K11 Art Mall, share it on Instagram using the hashtags #FRGoldenGift and #K11ARTMALL. Remember to set your Instagram account to public so that we can appreciate your creative pictures.By joining this exclusive contest, you stand a chance to win HKD500 worth of Ferrero Rocher products. The 10 most creative pictures will be selected as the winners. Contest is open exclusively to citizens and permanent residents of Hong KongHandmade gifts are the best way to convey heartfelt appreciation and to show that special someone just how much you care for them! Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the Golden Christmas Garden and participate in the exclusive Ferrero Rocher Gift of Appreciation Workshop 2.0. This enchanting event will be held between 25th November to 17th December at the K11 Art Mall, offering two themed workshops where you can create meaningful gifts with a personal touch for the festive seasonHashtag: #FerreroRocher

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Ferrero Rocher:

Ferrero Rocher, one of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group, was created in 1982 in the small Piedmont town of Alba, Italy, with the desire to make all the pleasure of a sophisticated chocolate speciality accessible to everyone. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became the favourite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across 5 continents.



Ferrero Rocher is a true symbol of Ferrero quality and excellence. It offers a unique taste experience of contrasting layers – a whole crunchy hazelnut in a delicious creamy filling, all encased in a crispy wafer shell covered with milk chocolate and gently roasted hazelnut pieces. And thanks to its golden wrapper and elegant paper cup, Ferrero Rocher is even more distinctive and special.



Each single Ferrero Rocher chocolate, with its outer coating of hazelnut pieces that gives it the appearance of a 'small rock', is always different from the next one. 'Rocher', the French word for rock, was therefore chosen as a very suitable brand name for the chocolate, together with the name of the Ferrero company.



Furthermore, Ferrero Rocher's transparent box revolutionised the boxed chocolate market when it was first launched because people could see for the first time what they were buying. All Ferrero Rocher packaging is carefully designed to maintain freshness and quality that is the hallmark of all Ferrero products. Also, as Ferrero Rocher is bought mainly as a gift during special occasions, an attractive presentation is very important.



Ferrero Rocher is a truly loved, gifted and appreciated praline in all continents around the world. It is a unique and golden multi-sensory experience, involving sight, smell and palate. Ferrero Rocher celebrates special occasions everywhere and invites us to share life's golden pleasures with the people we care about. Ferrero Rocher is "the golden experience" of premium chocolate confectionery.



About K11 Group:

K11 Group is a unique concept brand that combines culture and commerce, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, the Group encourages a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation. Through K11 Group, Cheng's aim is to enrich the daily lives of next-generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop.



K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. By 2026, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (GFA 2.80 million sq m) in 10 cities across Greater China. In addition to its flagship K11 MUSEA, 11 SKIES and K11 Art Malls, the Group operates K11 ATELIER, K11 ARTUS and K11 Select. In addition, it cultivates cultural richness through the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, alongside educational platforms like K11 KULTURE ACADEMY & K11 Future Taskforce.



Ferrero Rocher