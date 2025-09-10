BEIJING - Chicago soybeans and corn eased on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's global supply and demand report due on Friday.

Analysts expect the agency to trim U.S. soybean and corn yield forecasts, though production is still projected to remain large.

In its previous outlook, the USDA pegged corn output at a record high and soybean harvests at bumper levels.

On the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the most active soybean contract slipped 0.34% to $10.27-6/8 per bushel as of 0407 GMT, with a lack of demand from top buyer China continuing to weigh on the market.

In Brazil, the world's top soybean producer, soy exports are seen at 7.43 million tons in September, up from 6.75 million metric tons a week earlier, according to Brazil's grain exporters' association Anec. Corn dropped 0.12% to $4.19-2/8 a bushel, pressured by favourable U.S. harvest weather, with forecasts for mostly clear weather around the U.S. Midwest set to accelerate fieldwork this week.

Wheat was little changed at $5.20-2/8 a bushel.

In Russia, the world's biggest wheat supplier, export prices continued to decline last week as some farmers stepped up harvest sales.

Friday's USDA report is expected to show a slight decrease in U.S. wheat ending stocks, while world wheat stocks are forecast to rise, according to a Reuters analyst poll.