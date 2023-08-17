Always something new to deliver wow factors



Upgraded and new attractions are enriching incentive content. The vibrant West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) boasts two first-rate museums – the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ — giving events cultural vibes. Theme attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Ocean Park Hong Kong and the Peak Tram are creating innovative products to deliver engaging experiences. Here’s what agents joining the familiarisation trips had to say:

Ms. Nam Hyo Rim, Section Manager of The MICE from South Korea, commented, “Hong Kong is a multicultural city with a perfect blend of East and West. The new museums in the city’s flagship arts and cultural quarter, WKCD, not only have world-class art exhibitions but also diverse flexible event venues for MICE groups to draw inspiration and stimulate creativity.”

A kaleidoscope of new experiences for groups



Beyond Hong Kong’s signature attractions, there are also creative incentive ideas catering to planners’ and corporates’ desire for immersive experiences. A wide range of themed experiences are curated to give MICE visitors a unique and memorable journey in Hong Kong. Check out how our agent friends felt after trying out the inspiring group activities:



Recharge with electrifying parties

Ms. Dipti Narvekar, Senior Manager – MICE of Thomas Cook India said, “Hong Kong is full of party ideas, day and night, perfect for team bonding! From bar-hopping to a poolside party at the new Water World Ocean Park or adrenaline-racing VR Sandbox, or a more premium horse-racing parties, Hong Kong has a lot of action to keep my clients who are party-goers coming back for more!”





All-in-one MICE ideas on Lantau Island

Ms. Liu Jun, Procurement Director of Hunan Ruizhi International Conference Exhibition Co. Ltd. from the Mainland, said: “Lantau is a neighbourhood that is full of surprises and exceptional experiences – Discovery Bay is exotic and off the beaten track. Yachting is a great way to chillax, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is as always full of creative entertainment for planning memorable team experiences.”





Refreshing outdoor for stronger team bonding

Ms. Zhang Xin, Deputy General Manager of CYTS M.I.C.E. (Shanghai) Service Co., Ltd. from the Mainland, said, “Timeless charm is Hong Kong’s strongest appeal as a MICE destination, while it is also rich in tourism resources. The city not only has an iconic skyline and dynamic dining and nightlife, but also boasts 75% of green area. The pristine undulating landscape of rocks, beaches, cliffs, hills and lakes in this compact city will definitely bring countless surprises to incentive groups.”



Largest incentive group from the Mainland





In the past six months, Hong Kong has been welcoming close to 300 meeting and incentive groups of all sizes, drawn by the city’s latest attractions and diversified experiences. Awed by Hong Kong’s new enhancements and diverse offerings, leading liquor brand Luzhou Laojiao has quickly decided to bring 1,250 best-performing distributors to Hong Kong in five batches in August.





The corporate representative said, “We’re glad to host the first cross-boundary trip after the pandemic! The groups are excited to experience Hong Kong’s latest cultural art quarter and an all-time classic - a cruise party on Victoria Harbour. Through state-of-the-art cross-boundary infrastructure, we can make our multi-destination itinerary of Hong Kong and Macao an enriched and seamless journey.”

from the Mainland, said, “My perception of Hong Kong has been renewed by the wide range of new experiences, from exclusive group arrangements at theme parks including the spectacular multimedia show - Visions of Hong Kong and Soul of the Ocean at Ocean Park Hong Kong and the Momentous show at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, to VIP horse-racing parties. It’s truly unforgettable.”