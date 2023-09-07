The new digital twin platform for power systems provides all-in-one energy management solutions, enhancing the digital application of modern power systems, and driving the energy transition and sustainable development of renewable energy - 7 September 2023 Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the launch of the ETAP Digital Twin Platform for power systems in Hong K ong . The platform has been at the forefront of the global energy management and engineering market, providing solutions that encompass the design, simulation, engineering, and operation of power systems . ETAP enhances digital performance throughout the entire lifecycle of power systems, at the same time improving productivity, collaboration capabilities, overall efficiency, as well as facilitating the transformation of enterprises in green energy usage and sustainable development .

Conversion of traditional

power

grids to the energy internet – The emergence of a new digital twin platform

The

Electricity Market Report 2023

released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted that global electricity demand will accelerate starting this year, despite a slowdown

in demand growth last year. "As a leader in sustainable development, Schneider Electric has continuously accelerated digitization and electrification in its sustainability journey over the past 15 years, and is committed to facilitating Hong Kong's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

,

" said Jonathan Chiu, President o

f Schneider Electric Hong Kong. "The new ETAP Digital Twin Platform will strengthen the digitization of the entire

lifecycle of modern power systems to help the industry achieve energy transition and reduce carbon emissions. Through the ETAP platform, we aim to enhance grid flexibility, deliver the benefits of point-to-point energy management and promote the sustainable development of renewable energy in Hong Kong."

Combining energy management and engineering solutions, ETAP integrates software suites such as

ALPI

,

IGE+XAO

and

BIM Electric

, further optimizing energy management systems. B

y expanding its software portfolio to include

SEE

Electrical software suite, Caneco ONE, and Advanced Electrical Design for Revit,

ETAP has developed a comprehensive energy management platform, providing

virtual modeling and comprehensive analysis for the entire lifecycle of power systems from design,

construction

, operation to maintenance. This in turn offers innovative software solutions that meet the diverse needs of utilities, data centers, public transport systems, power plants, and end users. To date, ETAP has provided services to over 20,000 corporate users worldwide. In the foreseeable future, ETAP will achieve full data integration to support the infrastructure, building construction, and manufacturing industries to achieve point-to-point management.

The new integrated ETAP Digital Twin Platform provides a complete solution and systems delivery for the entire lifecycle of renewable energy usage, from design, construction, to operation and maintenance. Its functions, such as distributed energy access analysis verification and electrical power quality analysis and optimization, effectively ensure the safety and stability of power systems before and after the

integration of renewable energy sources, and

enhance the value and economic benefits that renewable energy delivers to society.

"ETAP enables power system operators, engineers, and facility managers to better design, analyze, visualize, and optimize their power system operations effectively. The multi-dimensional digital twin technology of ETAP accelerates digital transformation and enables power systems design with automation knowledge and network operations to be carried out with design knowledge. ETAP customers leverage our integrated, secure, cost-effective, and sustainable platform to drive electrical system lifecycle transformation and achieve efficient energy management." said Tanuj Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer of ETAP.

Hashtag: #ETAP #electricgrid #electrification #digitaltwin

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ETAP

Through its integrated power system digital twin platform, ETAP delivers best-in-class, seamless customer experience and cloud-ready technology ensuring universal accessibility for designers, engineers, and operators accelerating their digital transformation, even in the highest regulated environments. Over 20,000 enterprises globally rely on ETAP to unlock total efficiency and sustainability at all stages of the lifecycle for buildings, industries, and infrastructure. Driven by excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction for over 35 years, ETAP's deep expertise is supported by the dedication of more than 1,000 employees and a strong community of active users. With operations around the globe, ETAP is headquartered in Irvine, California.



https://etap.com



Follow ETAP on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.







About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.



Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.



We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.



We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.



www.se.com/hk



Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights."



Schneider Electric