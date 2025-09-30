Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025-2026 Kicks Off: Collaborating with Young Generation to Shape the Future with AI

Calling on Hong Kong students to drive positive social impact and advance environmental sustainability through innovative use of technology and boundless creativity. Winning teams will have the opportunity to participate in Samsung internship or work experience programs.

Environmental Sustainability via Technology — Create sustainable solutions to protect our planet via AI: As environmental challenges intensify across the globe, Hong Kong faces a similar set of issues. This year's competition encourages students to explore how AI and other technologies can be harnessed to reduce waste and pollution, extend the lifespan of products and materials, and even advance sustainable practices such as renewable energy and natural systems, building a greener future and truly fostering the development of a circular economy. Social Change through Sport & Tech: For Better Futures — Harness the power of AI technology and sports to open new opportunities: Sports have long been a powerful tool for fostering physical health, mental well-being, and community spirit. This year's competition calls students to explore how technology and sports can serve as mediums for social change to promote physical and mental wellness, inclusion, community well-being, among other aspects, for our better future.

This year's competition welcomes teams from primary schools, secondary schools, and tertiary institutions . It features generous prizes and awards, including an internship opportunity at Samsung for the tertiary group champion. In response to the Education Bureau's "Business-School Partnership Programme", the secondary group champion and first runners-up will receive work experience at Samsung . The school with the most shortlisted teams will also win the "Most Actively Participating School Award."

. It features generous prizes and awards, including an for the tertiary group champion. In response to the Education Bureau's "Business-School Partnership Programme", the secondary group champion and first runners-up will receive . The school with the most shortlisted teams will also win the "Most Actively Participating School Award." Three-Stage Competition Format : Stage 1 (Preliminary Round) – September to early November 2025: Teams only need to submit a concept proposal to participate by 6:00 PM on November 7, 2025 (registration closes at 11:59 PM on October 31, 2025). This stage includes key activities such as briefing sessions, teacher training days, and an inspiring panel discussion. Stage 2 (Semi-Final Round) – November to December 2025: The judging panel will select the top 40% of teams with the most potential, feasibility, and completeness from the preliminary round to advance to the "Semi-Final Round". Shortlisted teams will participate in a series of workshops and Project Clinic consultation sessions to help them bring their concepts to life. Finally, all shortlisted teams must submit a prototype and an introduction video of no more than 3 minutes. Stage 3 (Final Round) – January to April 2026: The judges will select the top three teams from each category. Each finalist team will receive guidance and advice from a star mentor panel comprising renowned entrepreneurs and Samsung experts to further refine their projects and enhance their presentation skills. On the Grand Pitch Day, teams will present and demonstrate their projects to the judging panel. Combined with public voting scores, the final rankings and rich prizes will be contested. All awards are expected to be officially announced and presented in April 2026.

: New Judging Criteria : The judging panel will evaluate projects based on the following factors at different stages of the competition, with varying weightings to reflect the focus and priorities of each stage: Creativity: Is the project new and important? Is it supported by reliable evidence and research? Is it unique? Can it resolve the wider issues in the world? Quality: Does the project demonstrate a clear and feasible design? Does it logically address the problem and propose solutions? Has the project been tested and improved under the Design Thinking framework? Is the project prepared for more challenging situations? Impact: Does the project have a broader impact? Is it closely related to the target beneficiaries? Has it received positive feedback from the audience? Does it have the potential for scalability to other areas?

: The judging panel will evaluate projects based on the following factors at different stages of the competition, with varying weightings to reflect the focus and priorities of each stage: Bonus Points : Teams that successfully participate in all activities (including briefing sessions, teacher training days, design thinking workshops, and Project Clinic consultation sessions) will receive an additional 5 bonus points, which will be included in their total preliminary score.

: Teams that successfully participate in all activities (including briefing sessions, teacher training days, design thinking workshops, and Project Clinic consultation sessions) will receive an additional 5 bonus points, which will be included in their total preliminary score. New Social Media Rewards Program: To encourage participating teams to share their innovation journey, competition experiences, learning outcomes, or creative concepts with friends and family on Instagram and Facebook, they can tag @SamsungHK (FB) and @samsung_hk (IG) in posts or stories, and include the hashtags: #SFT_HongKong_2025 #SolveforTomorrow #TogetherforTomorrow #EnablingPeople. Each post will earn the team 1 point, with a maximum of 10 points accumulated per stage (preliminary, semi-final, and final).

Samsung Electronics HK. Co. Ltd., the world's leading technology company, announced the official launch of its annual inter-school technology competition, Solve for Tomorrow 2025-2026. Riding on the momentum of Artificial Intelligence (AI), this year's competition challenges Hong Kong students to create innovative solutions for two specially designated topics: "Environmental Sustainability via Technology" and "Social Change through Sport & Tech" with AI and other technologies, plus their creativity, aiming to contribute to a better society.

"AI has developed rapidly over the past few years. Samsung is committed to improving users' daily lives through various AI innovations, from the intelligent Galaxy AI on mobile devices to advanced AI functionalities in TVs and home appliances, all embodying our 'AI for All' vision. As AI development continues to accelerate and unlock endless opportunities for technological innovation, we hope to leverage Solve for Tomorrow to inspire young generations to harness AI with their boundless creativity, developing innovative solutions to address various social issues and build a brighter future."

"As Samsung actively practices circular economy through initiatives like extending product lifecycle and recycling e-waste, we aim to use the topic of 'Environmental Sustainability via Technology' to guide students in considering how technology can positively impact our planet. At the same time, as a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Samsung firmly believes that the integration of sports and technology can promote physical and mental well-being, inclusivity, and community welfare. The topic of 'Social Change through Sport & Tech' encourages the education sector to advance with the same innovative goals. Solve for Tomorrow is more than just a competition; it's a platform where we expect students to nurture important skills such as problem-solving, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication. This will enable them to become the leaders of tomorrow, equipping them with technical knowledge, passion, and empathy."

Organized by Samsung, co-organized by the Association of I.T. Leaders in Education, and fully supported by the Education Bureau's "Business-School Partnership Programme" and the Hong Kong Education City, Solve for Tomorrow 2025-2026 runs from September 2025 to April 2026. This year's competition features "Tertiary Category", "Secondary Category" and "Primary Category" with one champion, first runner-up, and second runner-up for each, as well as three merit awards. A total of 18 winning teams will be selected. Including the "Most Actively Participating School Award", the total value of prizes and awards exceeds HKD 300,000.

About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is an annual competition that brings together the creativity and passion for new technologies of young people around the world, to solve social problems in local communities. In 2013, Samsung introduced this meaningful event to Hong Kong and inspired tens of thousands of students to come up with innovative solutions that address social issues in Hong Kong. Samsung is promoting the new educational philosophy of STEM. Besides encouraging Hong Kong students to increase their knowledge of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – Samsung hopes that they can develop empathy and sense of responsibility and apply their STEM knowledge to contribute to the society. Through the competition, Samsung hopes to cultivate thought leaders of tomorrow, equipping them with both technological knowledge and the sense of responsibility of a global citizen.



To learn more about Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, please visit:



https://hkclubs.samsung.com/hk_en/offer/solvefortomorrow2025/



About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.







