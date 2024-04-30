Ying Wa Primary School and Ho Yu College and Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen) emerged as the Champions in the Primary and Secondary school categories respectively. Around 2,000 students enthusiastically responded to the call for action under the theme of "1maginati0n that Creates our Sustainable Future."

Winning list

Primary School



Category

Champion

Ying Wa Primary School – AI AQUA DEFENDER 1st Runner up

S.K.H. Lui Ming Choi Memorial Primary School – AI Ocean Garbage Cleaner 2nd Runner up

AD & FD of POHL Leung Sing Tak School – Intelligent Liquid Packing Machine 3rd Runner up

Hong Kong Baptist Convention Primary School – Rewarding Recycling Machine Merits



(6 teams)

Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) – Volunteer Work Bingo App

Kwong Ming Ying Loi School – eMedicine app for elderlies and color blind patients

Methodist School – Student Spine Protector

Methodist School – Travelling Assistant for Visually Impaired People

Marymount Primary School – Recyclopedia

Marymount Primary School – AI Vision for Vision Disability Secondary School



Category

Champion

Ho Yu College and Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen) – E-Receipt App 1st Runner up

Queen Elizabeth School Old Students' Association Tong Kwok Wah Secondary School – Unblocked the Blocked Drainage 2nd Runner up

St. Paul's Convent School – FOKUS 3rd Runner up

Belilios Public School – AI Manager Merits



(6 teams)

Diocesan Girls' School – Flower Nanny

St Stephen's Girls' College – Greener Fridge

St. Mary's Canossian College – Elder-AID

Carmel Pak U Secondary School – EduForge

Fung Kai No.1 Secondary School – Connection VR

Man Kwan Pak Kau College – Construction Site Safety Guard

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - In line with its unwavering commitment to "Everyday Sustainability," Samsung Electronics HK. Co. Ltd, the world's leading technology company, successfully organized the annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition under the theme of "1maginati0n that Creates our Sustainable Future." This year's competition garnered remarkable participation from over 2,000 students representing nearly 400 primary and secondary schools who actively took part in a diverse range of online and offline activities. The final stage of the competition was conducted in a more streamlined format, where the eight shortlisted teams presented their projects to the judging panel after receiving valuable guidance from mentors and refining their creative endeavors. The level of competition was intense, with the judges meticulously selecting the winners in real-time. Additionally, the event showcased the Samsung "Tomorrow's Lifestyle Showcase," which served as a dynamic platform for the public to explore how the eight shortlisted teams harnessed the power of technology to pave the way for a sustainable future."As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, we also witness how rapidly evolving technology is transforming our lives. In recent years, AI (Artificial Intelligence) has become a hot topic that everyone is exploring. As a technology leader, Samsung embraces the 'Al for All' vision, leveraging AI technology to bring new experiences to our products. We also noticed that approximately 15% of the participating entries incorporated various AI technologies. I am proud to see these young talents seizing the opportunity to explore and master these advanced technologies. This has been the original intention since we brought Solve for Tomorrow to Hong Kong in 2013," said Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director at Samsung Electronics Hong Kong.She continued, "Solve for Tomorrow is not just a technology competition for students; it is a platform that allows the younger generation to showcase their skills and apply their knowledge across the STREAM fields, including Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. It combines problem-solving abilities with creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills, known as the '4Cs.' Through this platform, students contribute ideas and solutions to various social issues, driving sustainable development and becoming the future leaders of Hong Kong."In keeping with traditions, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2023 introduced several new elements this year. In additional to the STREAM workshop series which encompassed Design Thinking, modular robotics design, coding, collaboration and presentation skills, and video productions, advanced workshops on robotics and programming were also added, providing students who wanted to delve into advanced technology with the opportunity to learn through hands-on experiences guided by the instructor.After the preliminary judging process, eight teams from the primary and secondary school categories were selected from hundreds of creative entries to advance to the final stage of the competition. These teams collaborated with mentors, consisting of renowned Hong Kong entrepreneurs and Samsung employees, to further refine their projects. Additionally, Samsung set up the "Tomorrow's Lifestyle Showcase" to present the creative works of the eight shortlisted teams in three areas: "Tomorrow's Home," "Tomorrow's Shop," and "Tomorrow's City." The exhibition portrayed their visions for a sustainable future.After the keen competition at the Grand Pitch, the judging panel selected Ho Yu College and Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen) and Ying Wah Primary School as the champions.Ho Yu College and Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen) presented their thoughtfully crafted project, "E-Receipt App", an electronic receipt system for daily transactions that integrates paper receipts and point-of-sale systems to reduce the production and disposal of physical paper receipts. Users can instantly receive E-receipts on their mobile app after making a purchase, eliminating the need to wait for printed receipts. Merchants adopting the "E-Receipt App" platform can save on printing costs, while the platform facilitates unified sales calculations and boosts sales.Ying Wah Primary School secured the primary school champion title once again with their intelligent channel device, "AI AQUA DEFENDER." This device addresses waterlogging issues caused by channel blockages. When the AI camera detects obstacles on the channel cover, the built-in air pump blows away leaves using high-pressure air. The device also incorporates sensors to measure garbage levels, oil, and a spiral disperser to ensure unobstructed flow in the channel. A real-time monitoring application connects all the channel devices and provides information to channel maintenance personnel for efficient cleaning and upkeep of the channels.Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2023 competition, is organized by Samsung and co-organized by the Association of I.T. Leaders in Education (AiTLE) with full support from A Plastic Ocean Foundation, Hong Kong Education City Limited and Coding101, the leading STREAM solution provider in Hong Kong. The champions and the winners of 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, 3rd runner-up, and six Merit Awards of Primary and Secondary categories were announced at the Award Presentation Ceremony. About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is an annual competition that brings together the creativity and passion for new technologies of young people around the world, to solve social problems in local communities. In 2013, Samsung introduced this meaningful event to Hong Kong and inspired tens of thousands of students to come up with innovative solutions that address social issues in Hong Kong. Samsung is promoting the new educational philosophy of "STREAM4CARE". Besides encouraging Hong Kong students to increase their knowledge of STREAM – Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics – Samsung hopes that they can develop empathy and sense of responsibility and apply their STREAM knowledge to contribute to the society. Through the competition, Samsung hopes to cultivate thought leaders of tomorrow, equipping them with both technological knowledge and the sense of responsibility of a global citizen.



To learn more about Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/hk_en/offer/solvefortomorrow2023/



About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions.



