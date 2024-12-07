Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Media can follow the latest news from Royal Caribbean Hong Kong through the official Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com for press information. For more details, feel free to contact your travel agent, visit the official Royal Caribbean International website , or call the inquiry hotline at +852 3189 3201.

Kick off Ceremony (from left: Captain Flemming B. Nielsen, Captain of the Spectrum of the Seas, Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Mrs. Angelina Cheung, JP, Commissioner for Tourism, The Government of the Hong Kong SAR, Hon Michael Wong, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, Mr. Benjamin Bouldin, President, Royal Caribbean International, China, Mr. Kevin Fung, Managing Director, Royal Caribbean International, Hong Kong, Mr. Joni Gevriye, Hotel Director of the Spectrum of the Seas)

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.