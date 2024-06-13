The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust approved around HK$330 million to initiate the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project. Launched in 2018, the Project aims at leveraging advanced Information and Communication Technologies in support of more effective and innovative service delivery provided by all 26 NGO-operated Integrated Family Service Centres and Integrated Services Centres to promote family well-being and enhance the sector's capacity in the use of technology and data for family service innovations that can respond to emerging service needs. Project partners include The University of Hong Kong (Department of Computer Science; School of Nursing, LKS Faculty of Medicine; Department of Social Work and Social Administration); Hong Kong Baptist University (Department of Social Work); Caritas Hong Kong; Hong Kong Family Welfare Society; Hong Kong Christian Service; International Social Service - Hong Kong Branch; Christian Family Service Centre; The Hong Kong Catholic Marriage Advisory Council; Hong Kong Children & Youth Services; Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited; The Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council; St. James Settlement and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals; For details of the Project, please visit: www.jcsmartfamilylink.hk /en.

Mr Bryan Wong, Head of Charities (Positive Ageing & Elderly Care), The Hong Kong Jockey Club (2nd from left), Professor Kelvin Wang, Principal Investigator of the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project; Assistant Dean (Professional Development in Health Sciences), Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, and Professor, School of Nursing, HKU (2nd from right), together with Ms Yiu Sin Ming, a front-line social worker (1st from left) and Ms Lo, a service user (1st from right) from the International Social Service Hong Kong Branch, encouraged the public to take a step forward to improve Family Xingfu.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.