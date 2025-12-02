Ren Li said that the ACES honor validates years of perseverance and reaffirms the commercial and social value of principled entrepreneurship. He emphasized that sustainable leadership is no longer optional for businesses seeking long-term relevance. “This recognition reinforces our belief that responsible innovation must sit at the core—not the periphery—of business strategy,” he added. Looking ahead, Letright plans to expand research in smart outdoor systems, accelerate the use of recyclable and bio-based materials, and strengthen its presence in global markets that prioritize sustainable living.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Letright Industrial Corporation has grown into a leading global player in outdoor home furnishings, supported by a vertically integrated model spanning R&D, manufacturing, and international sales. Ren Li’s leadership has been defined by his early adoption of sustainability: phasing out environmentally harmful materials, investing in low-impact processes, and spearheading innovations such as solar-powered outdoor modules. These initiatives have strengthened Letright’s global positioning and earned the

The award recognizes his exceptional leadership, long-term vision, and deep commitment to sustainable enterprise. Regarded as one of Asia’s foremost platforms for celebrating leadership and corporate excellence, the ACES Awards highlight individuals and organizations driving innovation, governance integrity, and future-focused growth across the region. The Entrepreneur of the Year distinction honors leaders whose foresight, innovation, and resilience elevate industries and communities. In his acceptance speech, Ren Li dedicated the award to the “Letright family,” paying tribute to the designers, engineers, and factory teams behind the company’s continued growth. “This award belongs not just to me, but to every member of our team who believes that business must build for tomorrow. “Let us move forward with purpose — for people and planet,” he said.

