Following Singapore’s upgraded 2030 solar target, the multi-million acquisition boosts capacity for corporates seeking fixed-price locally-sourced renewable energy, strengthenening Peak Energy as one of the leading C&I rooftop solar platforms in the region.

Boon Lay Street Solar Rooftop

"Singapore's rooftop market still has headroom to meet the country's 2030 solar ambition. Turning that potential into capacity corporates can rely on requires a strong operating platform and financial strength, not development alone," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. "With Stonepeak's backing, we combine operating assets with newly developed ones to offer corporates off-site PPAs on consistent terms, from a bankable counterparty, thereby supporting the city-state's dynamic industry in the long term" he continued.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Peak Energy has acquired a nearly 10MW portfolio in Singapore from Maiora Renewable Energy Pte Ltd.This improves Singapore's energy security – increasing the locally-generated power capacity in an uncertain geopolitical environment. The acquisition also expands Peak Energy's ability to provide immediate renewable energy to leading regional corporates looking to cut costs and carbon as fossil fuel prices spike.With utility-scale renewable energy not a realistic option in Singapore's land-constrained environment, corporate decarbonization demand increasingly relies on. Delivering meaningful volumes to large buyers therefore depends on the ability to aggregate volumes and offer standardised contracting and performance reporting.saidThe acquisition increases the volume of operating domestic rooftop capacity that Peak Energy can aggregate for Singapore-based corporate and industrial buyers.Peak Energy is currently in advanced discussions with Singapore-based industrial and commercial players on long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for locally sourced renewable energy, providing a strong basis for price stability for Singaporean corporates.Corporate renewable procurement in Singapore is being shaped by a range of factors. Among the most significant is geopolitical uncertainty, which plays a crucial role due to Singapore's continued reliance on imported fossil fuels, especially LNG. This dependence exposes large energy consumers to fluctuations in power prices, complicating efforts to secure stable, long-term energy supply.Cross-border low-carbon electricity imports remain strategically important, but they stem from complex multi-jurisdiction infrastructure projects. Many are still progressing through Conditional Approvals, Conditional Licences and other regulatory processes in different countries. While supply is expected to ramp up over time, corporate buyers are increasingly factoring in the risk that the imported electricity may not be priced at the low levels many had hoped for.In parallel, proposed changes to the GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance, while still in technical consultation, could potentially require renewable energy certificates (RECs) to be matched to the same grid location as electricity consumption, thereby reducing the validity of certificates sourced from external countries.In this context, many corporates are prioritising local renewable energy procurement options.Peak Energy's domestic portfolios and long-term procurement offerings provide a simple, immediate and scalable solution for companies that want to purchase large quantities of affordable, low-carbon electricity with clear delivery timelines.Hashtag: #EnergyTransition #RenewableEnergy #SolarEnergy #CleanPower #SingaporeEnergy #Singapore #ASEANEnergy #AsiaEnergy

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With over 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW worth of projects in development, our portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. With activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models - including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications - Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.



An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.



Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.



Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximatively USD 84 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.



For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.



