ANNEX A: ADDITIONAL QUOTES FOR REPORTING

Speakers





1. Professor Louis Ignarro, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine (1998) has an inspiring story— from his upbringing in New York City as the son of first-generation immigrant parents to his groundbreaking research on nitric oxide as a signalling molecule in the cardiovascular system—highlighting the transformative power of mentorship and support in his scientific journey.





Prof Ignarro shared his thoughts on the importance of perseverance in science: “Science is full of challenges, and the journey is often tough, but it is precisely these struggles that make every breakthrough so rewarding. As young scientists, it's important to embrace these challenges, knowing that they are part of the process that will eventually lead to discovery. The Global Young Scientists Summit is a place where young researchers can find inspiration, learn from each other, and push the frontiers of science together.”





2. Professor Joan Rose, the 2016 Stockholm Water Prize Laureate, emphasises the critical role of young scientists in addressing global water challenges: "The future of our planet's water quality and public health rests in the hands of the next generation of scientists.





“Their innovative approaches and designs of novel technologies are essential to developing global water quality data, which is so desperately needed, and their dedication will help achieve sustainable solutions for clean water access worldwide. Platforms such as the Global Young Scientists Summit provide an invaluable platform for these emerging leaders to collaborate, learn, and be inspired to drive meaningful change."





Participants who attended the GYSS 2024





1. [Singaporean Male] Adolphus Lye, 30, Research Fellow at NUS, said, “Collaboration is an important aspect of science today, especially given that the problems we deal with are interdisciplinary. One cannot simply solve a problem on their own. Through collaboration, we gain access to a wider pool of knowledge from people across different scientific disciplines. The Summit’s discussions help spark better ideas and novel approaches to solving research problems better and more creatively. That is the beauty of GYSS, in that it fosters interactions between participants from different disciplines, generates opportunities for collaborations, and solves problems of today.”





2. [Singaporean Female] Uma Jingxin Tay, 25, Graduate Student at A*STAR, said, “My biggest takeaway is from listening to the Nobel Laureates, which is not an opportunity I get every day. Listening to them has made me more curious and perceptive in my research, such as viewing anomalies as opportunities for discovery and research rather than obstacles.”





3. [Tanzanian Female] Doreen Steven Mlote, 27, Graduate Student at SUTD, said, “Presenting my research at GYSS reignited my confidence in sharing research with other researchers worldwide. Standing in front of thousands of people can be intimidating, but it can also be a turning point and a reminder that anything is possible, which is what GYSS did for me.”