This award marks a significant achievement for ONYX Hospitality Group and Amari Bangkok, showcasing their dedication to crafting high-quality marketing strategies adaptable to diverse contexts. It aligns with ONYX Hospitality Group's strength in offering a 'Tailored Approach to Hospitality,' which differentiates the business and supports sustainable growth. The accolade also reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's unwavering commitment to advancing its vision of becoming "The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia."

The Marketing Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding marketing plans across various industries, highlighting creativity, strategic thinking, and innovation. ONYX Hospitality Group's success stems from a marketing plan developed and executed by its internal marketing team in collaboration with Amari Bangkok, one of ONYX Hospitality Group's leading Hotel brands, to mark the Amari Bangkok's 30th anniversary. This campaign resulted in a 23% increase in walk-in customers, a 63% boost in social media reach for the hotel and its restaurants, and a 5% growth in direct booking revenue during the campaign period.

