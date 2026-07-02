93% of APAC consumers quietly disengage when believability is lost New AI 'Believability Agent' predicts and prevents silent churnSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Ogilvy today released its first APAC 2026 Believability Index: The Power of Proof - a comprehensive study examining how consumers across Asia-Pacific determine what and who they believe in an increasingly complex information environment. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, the research surveyed 7,176 respondents across the markets of Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and Mainland China.
- The biggest reputation threat is silent disengagement
Consumers are far more likely to walk away quietly than publicly criticize an organization. The research found that 93% of consumers who lose belief in an organization disengage silently, while 55% who disengage publicly, including just 10% who would post about a negative experience on social media.
- Competence before purpose
Across the region, 42% of consumers stopped engaging with an organization over the past year because a product or service failed to deliver on its core promise, compared to 29% who disengaged due to poor business ethics. The findings reinforce that operational competence remains the foundation of credibility.
- Believability is built differently across APAC markets
Consumers evaluate credibility differently across the region. Markets like Singapore and Malaysia place greater confidence in institutional authority and official sources, while markets like Australia and the Philippines rely heavily on peer-to-peer "lived experience". The findings highlight the danger of a one-size-fits-all regional communications strategy.
- Actions restore belief more effectively than apologies
While 85% of consumers say lost belief can be regained, they increasingly expect meaningful operational correction before a corporate apology. More than half (57%) said actively fixing a problem is the most important step toward rebuilding belief.
The full Ogilvy APAC 2026 Believability Index: The Power of Proof is available for download here.
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About Ogilvy PR
Ogilvy PR and Influence is a global creative communications agency that partners with organisations to drive value and growth. We build brands, protect reputations, and earn attention and influence through creative storytelling informed by data, and fuelled by technology. Our specialist practice areas offer media relations, social and digital communications, external and internal stakeholder communications, issues and crisis management, and stakeholder engagement. We are the region's largest and most specialised public relations and public affairs consultancy.
About YouGov
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 7,176 adults in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and Mainland China. Fieldwork was undertaken between 22nd April – 4th May 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all respective market adults (aged 18+).
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