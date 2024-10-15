Octopus Cards Limited, a subsidiary of Octopus Holdings Limited provides innovative payment services and solutions to meet customers' diverse payment needs. It operates Octopus Cards (Licence Number: SVF0001), one of the world's leading and most extensively accepted contactless smartcard payment systems. Its aspiration is to bring diversity and inclusion in payment to customers in all facets of life. Today, more than 24 million Octopus cards and products are in circulation; spanning businesses including public transport, parking, retail, self-help services, schools, and leisure facilities, and access control for residential and commercial buildings. There are almost 190,000 Octopus acceptance points in the market. Octopus' application has been extended to online and mobile payment arenas with services including Octopus on iPhone and Apple Watch, Octopus on Samsung Pay, Octopus on Huawei Pay, Octopus App, Octopus Wallet, Octopus Mastercard® and UnionPay, bringing new payment experiences to customers. Octopus exports its unique experience and technology overseas, offering consultancy services across the world. The mission of Octopus: Making everyday life easier. For more information about Octopus, please visit www.octopus.com.hk .

