Ms Jeny Yeung, Chairperson of Octopus received the prestigious award together with Mr Tim Ying, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus from Prof Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges GBS JP, Chairman of The Hong Kong Management Association and Dr Jacob Kam, Chairman of 2024 Quality Award Organizing Committee.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 -On October 14, the Octopus Group ("Octopus") was honoured with the Grand Award at the 2024 Hong Kong Management Association ("HKMA") Quality Award.: "At Octopus, we strive to pursue excellence and quality management, along with the company's wholehearted devotion to serving our customers, bringing them best-in-class customer experience. I wish to take the opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers as well as our government and business partners for their continued and unwavering support."Established in 1991, the HKMA Quality Award aims to promote quality management in Hong Kong by recognising organisations that exemplify exceptional standards through sustained commitment and well-established processes. The award evaluation criteria encompass seven key areas: leadership, strategy, customer focus, measurement and analysis, knowledge management, workforce engagement, operations, and results.Upon a highly-detailed submission and thorough judging process, HKMA commended Octopus for embracing a clear definition of Vision, Mission and Core Values (VMV), with a robust communication and governance framework to effectively convey the corporate values and mission at all levels. Octopus was further recognised for making significant efforts in offering fair treatment to various customer groups, including the elderly, the disabled and students, facilitating ease in their usage of products and services. Providing access and support on both consumer and merchant fronts while enhancing the overall user experience showcased Octopus' dedication to continuous improvement and a proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of people from all – going beyond mere business and financial metrics.: "The foundation of excellence and quality is our people. Our colleagues are instrumental in delivering a fast, safe, and convenient payment experience that powers mobility and commerce across Hong Kong. As we transition from physical cards to mobile solutions, our mission remains clear: to make everyday life easier for everyone. This recognition from HKMA inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and enhancing our services for our customers. We also extend our congratulations to all participating companies in this year's HKMA Quality Award."Hashtag: #Octopus

About Octopus Group

Octopus Cards Limited, a subsidiary of Octopus Holdings Limited provides innovative payment services and solutions to meet customers' diverse payment needs. It operates Octopus Cards (Licence Number: SVF0001), one of the world's leading and most extensively accepted contactless smartcard payment systems. Its aspiration is to bring diversity and inclusion in payment to customers in all facets of life.



Today, more than 24 million Octopus cards and products are in circulation; spanning businesses including public transport, parking, retail, self-help services, schools, and leisure facilities, and access control for residential and commercial buildings. There are almost 190,000 Octopus acceptance points in the market. Octopus' application has been extended to online and mobile payment arenas with services including Octopus on iPhone and Apple Watch, Octopus on Samsung Pay, Octopus on Huawei Pay, Octopus App, Octopus Wallet, Octopus Mastercard® and UnionPay, bringing new payment experiences to customers.



Octopus exports its unique experience and technology overseas, offering consultancy services across the world. The mission of Octopus: Making everyday life easier. For more information about Octopus, please visit www.octopus.com.hk.



Octopus Group