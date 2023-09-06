Real estate is one of the least digitalised sectors in the world, leaving a lot of room for improvement. Increasingly, building owners and managers realise they need digital transformation to stay competitive, by achieving both cost savings and user satisfaction, while pursuing aggressive decarbonisation objectives.
After 18 months of development, Neuron Digital Group now offers a full-stack digital product optimised for the most advanced Smart Buildings. The technology is based on an open cloud-based integrated platform with modular offerings on IoT neural networks, energy optimisation, digital twin modelling, asset management and ESG reporting. The Neuron solutions and packaged products will enable buildings, old and new, to undergo digital transformation at their own pace and at affordable costs.
Fast Expansion to More Than 100 Buildings in Hong Kong
The award-winning company, which is a joint venture between Arup, a world-leading consulting firm for the built environment, and Venturous Group, the Citytech™ Group, has gained momentum in meeting Hong Kong's pent-up building digitalisation demand. Since the beginning of this year, it has quickly grown its customer base, and significantly increased the number of Neuron-powered buildings and IoT devices installed.
The basic, yet unique, premise behind Neuron's market share is its approach to data and technology. It represents the new generation of property technology, offering its users:
- Open platform
- Open data
- Open application
- Open analytics
Smart Building Certification? Talk to Neuron!
In the area of Smart Building certification, the Neuron platform has taken the market by storm as many clients have successfully obtained a platinum Smart Building certification in Hong Kong, such as the SmartScore certification. The process is made so easy by the use of a Smart Building Platform like Neuron. That is no mean feat for a certification in such a high regard and demand.
The company is focused on capturing the Hong Kong market, but discussions are already ongoing with interested parties in mainland China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and other countries. The market potential is significant since the Neuron platform can be applied to all commercial, industrial and government real estate sectors, be it office buildings, industrial buildings, hospitals, schools, theme parks and infrastructure projects.
A Landmark Official Launch Event
At a recent launch event in Hong Kong, more than 150 people had gathered to celebrate Neuron's launch. They also experienced the latest offerings from Neuron first hand. Many of the city's real estate players were there to find out how Neuron can help in their digital transformation.
Mr Thomas Pang, acting CEO of Neuron Digital Group, says, "The digitalisation of the built environment will benefit all of us. After having been successfully incubated by Arup for prestigious property developers, Neuron managed to shift its focus towards servicing the entire building spectrum. Neuron will contribute to "making our land greener" by further developing innovative products and working with diverse property market participants. I would like to thank both of Neuron's 'parents' – Arup and Venturous Group – for their vision, know-how and support with their brand names, prestigious clientele, and technological, management and financial resources.
Hashtag: #Neuron
https://www.linkedin.com/company/neuron-digital/
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Neuron Digital Group
Neuron Digital Group is a technology company that focuses on the development and application of the best available technologies for the built environment with an emphasis on efficiency, sustainability and ESG principles. The Neuron platform is the future technology infrastructure that makes buildings smart by using a powerful digital brain and an open platform for integration. The company's platform can be applied to both new and old buildings.
https://www.neuroncloud.ai
Neuron Digital Group