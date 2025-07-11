MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD). With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs. MSIG Malaysia's expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader's Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognised for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumers' demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 "Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia" award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the "General Insurance Company of the Year" at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015. Later at the 26 th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2022, MSIG Malaysia was among the Top 3 Finalists for the General Insurance Company of the Year. For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

