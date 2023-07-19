- The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, has opened a new office in Singapore to better coordinate global efforts to improve member resources and benefits as a regional Asia-Pacific headquarters.
- The headquarters will be led by Carol Kheng, MDRT Second Vice President, with the support of Gina van Dijk, new Senior Director of Global Markets, and Nicole Squires, new Senior Director of Business Development. MDRT aims to provide local and regional members with deeper and quicker access to knowledge, skills, and advice so they can better empower clients to make informed decisions.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, has opened a new office in Singapore to better coordinate global efforts to improve member resources and benefits as a regional Asia-Pacific headquarters. This is in coordination with the U.S. MDRT headquarters and satellite offices in China and India.
To support the operations of the new office, MDRT has invested in new staff members to elevate member experiences in the Asia-Pacific Region. Gina van Dijk will serve as the new Senior Director of Global Markets and Nicole Squires will be the new Senior Director of Business Development. Both leaders have strong backgrounds in global relations and business, and will play key roles in the support and expansion of MDRT professional resources for its large Asian member base.
"The opening of MDRT Asia-Pacific headquarters underpins MDRT's commitment to the industry," said Carol Kheng, MDRT Second Vice President, who leads the new office. "As the region's population is increasingly aware of their need and options for financial protection, the new office aims to provide members with deeper and quicker access to knowledge, skills, advice and best practices so they can better empower clients to make informed decisions."
Van Dijk joins MDRT from MCI Group, a global consulting, engagement, marketing, event and association management agency, for which van Dijk has worked in senior positions and played a vital role in helping European and U.S.-based associations expand their footprints in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Born in Nigeria and educated in the Netherlands, van Dijk brings to MDRT a solid understanding of MDRT needs in the areas of strategy, association management and business development, corporate sustainability, and customer relations, necessary for the organisation to grow in key markets and distribution channels.
"I'm very excited to be joining the MDRT team and helping to advance its global mission of professional excellence in financial services," said van Dijk. "The Asia-Pacific is a region of critical importance to the future of MDRT as an association, and I look forward to helping financial advisors and insurance agents reap the full benefits of their MDRT membership."
Squires brings a wealth of C-suite advisory, and sales experience from the global financial services perspective, including her most recent role at Standard Chartered Singapore, servicing the Rest of the World market. As a former financial advisor and MDRT member, Squires will lead a team focused on MDRT Family of Brands membership, member gatherings and relationships with financial services companies in major MDRT markets. Squires was born and raised in the Philippines before moving to Singapore in 2018.
"I am ecstatic to be making this transition from MDRT member to MDRT staff," said Squires. "MDRT has such a bright future in the Asia-Pacific region, and I'm honored to be part of the efforts to continue delivering even better resources to members in all three MDRT Family of Brands associations."
The new Singapore office will support MDRT events in the Asia-Pacific region, including the 2023 MDRT Global Conference in Singapore August 27–30. The event will feature sessions presented by leading financial professionals and inspiring leaders, networking opportunities for members, sessions for MDRT Global Services members, and more. The conference will be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where members are encouraged to travel and learn about financial services from a global perspective.
About MDRT
MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org.
