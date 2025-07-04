MiLi Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day with Exclusive Deals on the MiTag Duo & LiTag Duo for Travel Gadgets Up To 30% Off

Founded in 2003, MiLi blends minimalist design with advanced wireless technology to create everyday accessories that solve modern travel pains—from lost luggage to forgotten keys. MiLi's products are certified for both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks and are distributed in 50+ countries through their Shopify website (

LiTag Duo packs MiTag’s advanced tracking technology into a compact design, seamlessly snapping into AirTag key rings and Apple accessories—plus, it comes with an AirTag holder. Locate it via Apple Find My or Google Find Hub—up to 500 ft (150 m)—or just ask your voice assistant. It is also IP67 waterproof, supports sharing with friends, and keeps your data safe with end-to-end encryption. The only difference between MiTag Duo & LiTag Duo is the size: MiTag Duo: 3.8 x 3.8 x 0.9 mm

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.