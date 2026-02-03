Since its debut in 2010, "House of Dancing Water" has established itself as Macau's most iconic, once-in-a-lifetime aquatic spectacle and one of the world's largest water-based shows. Since returning in May 2025, it has been reimagined with enhanced visual effects and state-of-the-art stage technology. Featuring a cast and crew of nearly 300 professionals from over 30 countries and staged in a purpose-built theatre, the production unites international artistic talent while helping to nurture local technical capabilities in the performing arts. To date, the show has attracted millions of international visitors, successfully showcasing Macau on the world stage, thus becoming a proud cultural tourism icon and a must-see spectacle that underscores the advancement of Macau's diversified cultural tourism.
Receiving the honors on behalf of the "House of Dancing Water" team, Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "We are profoundly honored and extend our deepest gratitude to the Macao SAR Government for bestowing this prestigious Medal of Merit – Tourism upon the 'House of Dancing Water' team. This distinction represents a momentous recognition of our steadfast commitment to enriching Macau's entertainment landscape and promoting the sustainable, long-term development of its tourism industry. The achievement belongs to the extraordinary cast and crew behind 'House of Dancing Water' whose unparalleled artistry, dedication and passion have brought this production to life and sustained its global acclaim. Their collective brilliance remains the very soul of this work.
"Melco remains deeply invested in Macau's future, striving to elevate its allure on the global stage and championing its growth as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visitwww.melco-resorts.com.
The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
