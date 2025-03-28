Li Ning Company Limited is one of the leading sports brand companies in China, mainly operating professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories under the LI-NING brand. The Group has comprehensive research and development, design, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and retail management capabilities. It has established an extensive retail distribution network and supply chain management system in China. We are committed to be the most prominent, stylish, world-leading sports brand from China. In addition to its core LI-NING brand, the Group also manufactures, develops, markets, distributes, sells various sports products which are self-owned by or licensed to the Group, including Double Happiness (table tennis), AIGLE (outdoor sports) and Kason (badminton), which are operated through joint venture/associate with third parties of the Group.

