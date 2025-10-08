LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solution, Home Appliance Solution, Air Solutions and Business Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards and Red Dot Design. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company aims to enhance indoor comfort and well-being with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed for better life. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac .

