In recent years, the Keelung city government has been actively promoting tourism to the Korean market, hoping to introduce Keelung, a mountainous harbor city with the best cruise ship homeport in Asia, to the Korean public and let them know about Keelung's rich tourism resources and splendid nature, such as the Waimushan Seaside Scenic Area, which was selected as one of the "Top 10 Attractive Waters" in Taiwan, and the Heping Island Park, which is rated as one of the 21 most beautiful sunrise scenes in the world, etc. What's more, for Korean foodies who love Taiwanese food, a visit to Keelung's Miaokou Night Market can practically cover almost all of Taiwan's classic culinary delights, offering a rich travel experience for those who visit Keelung, Taiwan.
At the event, the Keelung City Government will provide brochures in Korean for visitors to obtain. Also, there will be a virtual reality activity where visitors can have an immersive feel of Keelung's beautiful landscapes, including the Zhengbin Fishing Port Color House (often likened to a Taiwanese version of Venice), Keelung's iconic landmarks with a touch of Hollywood design, Bleu & Book nestled amidst mountains and sea, the historical Xiner Air-raid Shelter and the latest attraction—Keelung Tower. The tower allows visitors to ascend the 19-floor skywalk for breathtaking views of mountains, sea and ports in Keelung and take a glimpse of the towering 22.5-meter Guanyin Buddha statue at Zhongzheng Park. Additionally, there will be a scanning activity on-site where attendees can receive useful and charming souvenirs featuring iconic images of Keelung. Welcome to join the activity.
Keelung City Government