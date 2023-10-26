In recent years, the Keelung city government has been actively promoting tourism to the Japan market, hoping to introduce Keelung, a mountainous harbor city with the best cruise ship homeport in Asia, to the Japan public and let them know about Keelung's rich tourism resources and splendid nature, such as the Waimushan Seaside Scenic Area, which was selected as one of the "Top 10 Attractive Waters" in Taiwan, and the Heping Island Park, which is rated as one of the 21 most beautiful sunrise scenes in the world, etc. What's more, for Japan foodies who love Taiwanese food, a visit to Keelung's Miaokou Night Market can practically cover almost all of Taiwan's classic culinary delights, offering a rich travel experience for those who visit Keelung, Taiwan.
At the exhibition, the Keelung City Government will also prepare highlight videos accompanied by a variety of bilingual promotional materials in Chinese and Japanese as a reference to visitors to the travel show, hoping to introduce and familiarize the people of Japan with Keelung. The Keelung City Government enthusiastically welcomes Japanese visitors to explore this city full of surprises and encourages them to embark on a fascinating journey to Keelung.
Hashtag: #KeelungCityGovernment
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Keelung City Government