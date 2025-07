BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, together with NEON and Universal Destinations and Experiences, has announced the official opening date for, the world's latest immersive experience of its kind, set to open at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination on 8 August, 2025.Eager fans can get exclusive access toby joining the waitlist now at www.jurassicworldexperience.com/th . Thebegins on 11 July. Ticket price starts from THB 579 for Children aged 3-10, and THB 769 for Adults aged 11 and above.Spanning over 6,000 square meters, thisimmerses audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the globally popular Jurassic World film franchise, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, blending real-world science and education with the very best in high-quality entertainment. Visitors to this unique experience will find themselves surrounded by life-like animatronic dinosaurs and environments inspired by iconic scenes within Jurassic World as they navigate Isla Nublar, while making their way to safety in an unforgettable exploration of the island's wonders.Read more here Hashtag: #JWExperience

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.