SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - Backbase is pleased to announce the partnership with Judo Bank (ASX: JDO) is now live. Judo selected Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform (EBP) to create new digital experiences for its small and medium (SME) business banking and term deposit customers.The adoption of Backbase's EBP will enable Judo's relationship bankers to dedicate more time to customers. The platform will also allow for monthly releases of additional features going forward.Judo's purpose-built, modern, cloud-based, flexible technology stack uses adoptive technology principles. Judo was looking for a global leading, digital platform capability that embraced both strong design and security principles, with the customer at the core. Backbase was selected after a comprehensive search with the build commencing in 2022.Judo Bank is Australia's first purpose-built challenger bank, uniquely focused on SMEs and on 1 November 2021, was the first commercial bank to list on the Australian Stock Exchange in 30 years. Relationship Banking is the core of Judo's strategy. Technology at Judo is designed and built to enable banker and customer relationships. This differentiated, human-centered approach has seen Judo's growth since inception reach a lending book of over $9B and a deposit book over $6B with over 35,000 customers.Judo Bank's Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Frazier, said: "Our vision is to become a world-class SME bank. Our unique, relationship-led operating model creates a sustainable and competitive advantage for our business."Through our partnership with Backbase, we have enhanced our high-tech, high-touch model, further empowering SME business owners with digital experiences related to their Judo portfolio. Our new digital experience will help our SME customers and bankers stay on top of business needs and support the exceptional service they receive from our relationship-led bankers. Partnering with Backbase enables us to deliver a superior digital experience to our customer base cost effectively with the build of the platform taking just on a year."Backbase Managing Director, ANZ, Iman Ghodosi, said, "We are thrilled to partner with an ambitious innovator like Judo Bank and look forward to continuing to leverage EBP for the success of Judo and their customers."The power of the Backbase EBP lies in its ability to provide the composable fabric, modularity, and options to banks, freeing them from the burden of building everything themselves."We're proud to empower banks like Judo Bank to focus on building their innovation and differentiation in the market they are disrupting. With Backbase EBP as their foundation, Judo Bank can confidently navigate the market, leverage its capabilities, and drive their unique value proposition to new heights."

Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.



Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding, servicing, loyalty and loan origination. Our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improving every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.



Industry analysts Gartner, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership position. Over 120 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. In APAC, the customers we serve include ABBANK, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, HDFC, IDFC First, JudoBank, OCB, Techcombank, TPBank, and UBank.



About Judo Bank

Judo Bank is Australia's first purpose-built challenger bank for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and on 1 November 2021, was the first commercial bank to list on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in 30 years.



Judo was founded by a small group of experienced lending professionals and its purpose is to be the most trusted SME business bank in Australia. The company's relationship-led lending model, which brings back the craft of relationship banking, is enabled by its digital, cloud-based technology architecture.



