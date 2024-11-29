AMMAN — The government is scheduled to submit its policy statement to the Lower House on Sunday upon which it will request a vote of confidence.

The lawmakers will begin on Monday deliberating the government's policy statement with the vote of confidence expected to be conducted few day after.

His Majesty King Abdullah entrusted Hassan with forming a new Cabinet on September 15, succeeding that of Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh.

