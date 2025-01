SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2025 - IMAX China set a record Chinese New Year opening day with a whopping $12 million in box office revenue, eclipsing the previous record set in 2021. Additionally, with 1.2 million admissions nationwide, IMAX achieved its highest day-one attendance in history, paving the way for a robust new year.IMAX captured 5% of the Chinese New Year box office to date with 1% of the total screens, marking its highest percentage of first-day results ever. Notably, 7 out of the top 10 highest-grossing theaters nationwide were IMAX venues, highlighting the audience's strong preference gravitating toward the IMAX experience.This year's Chinese New Year holiday is widely acclaimed as the strongest in history, with exceptional audiovisual effects recognized as a key factor in drawing audiences to theaters. Five blockbusters landed in IMAX theaters, marking the largest lineup in history, including "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force," featuring IMAX's exclusive aspect ratio; "Operation Hadal," a Filmed for IMAX title shot entirely with IMAX certified camera; "Nezha 2," "Detective Chinatown 1900," and "The Legend of the Condor Heroes." With their strong IP appeal, diverse genres, and high-quality audiovisual spectacles, this robust lineup caters to a broad audience demographic, creating significant momentum for IMAX's Chinese New Year holiday window.Hashtag: #boxoffice #chinafilmmarket #chinafilm #Imax #ImaxChina #HK1970

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.