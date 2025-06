The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre is an online information hub focused on personal injury, traffic accidents, and other civil compensation topics. Its mission is to provide accessible, transparent, and practical guidance on compensation matters. The platform offers tools, legal insights, and lawyer referral services to help users take confident action when pursuing compensation claims. All user data is kept confidential and used solely for service purposes.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre ( hkcivilclaim.com ) has officially launched a brand-new online feature: the. This free tool allows users to input basic information—such as monthly income, age, injury type, and sick leave duration—to instantly estimate potential compensation amounts for work injury claims, including permanent incapacity, temporary incapacity, medical expenses, and more.The Civil Claim Centre does not offer legal advice but serves as an information and referral platform. It provides:A spokesperson for the Civil Claim Centre stated:"Our goal is to empower citizens with knowledge of their rights. Many people are discouraged by the complexity of compensation laws, so we created this free calculator to give them a quick estimate of what they may be entitled to—and help them connect with the right legal support if needed."Hashtag: #HongKongCivilClaimCenter

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.