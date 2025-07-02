Disciplined cost management, risk vigilance, and digital innovation underpin sector resilience

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 – Hong Kong's banking sector demonstrated steady growth and operational resilience in 2024, despite ongoing global economic headwinds. This is according to the newly launched KPMG Hong Kong Banking Report , which provides an in-depth analysis of the city's banking performance in 2024 and explores the major trends shaping its future, ranging from geopolitical and credit risk to digital asset innovation and AI transformation.The report reveals that the total assets of all surveyed licensed banks in Hong Kong rose by 4.5% to HK$24 trillion in 2024. Operating profit before impairment charges increased 7.8% to HK$318 billion, as banks continued to prioritise cost discipline and operational efficiency in the face of subdued loan demand and stable, but slightly compressed, net interest margins."Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and the impact of US-China trade tensions, Hong Kong's banks have remained resilient. The sector's long-standing focus on prudent risk management, capital discipline, and ongoing investment in digital transformation has helped it adapt to volatility and maintain international competitiveness."While total loans and advances reduced by 2.3% in 2024, total customer deposits increased by 4.1%. Asset quality came under pressure, with the sector's impaired loan ratio rising from 1.65% to 2.15%, reflecting the ongoing challenges in commercial real estate and the broader property sector. However, most banks have continued to exercise proactive risk management, including portfolio diversification and the adoption of digital tools to strengthen early risk detection.In line with KPMG's prediction in its 2024 Hong Kong Banking Report, the banking sector continued to navigate a challenging environment shaped by US monetary policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and economic strains in the Chinese Mainland., says, "While Hong Kong's economy showed resilience in 2024, recent developments highlight the importance of continued vigilance. The escalation of reciprocal tariffs between the US and China since April 2025 has heightened downside risks for Hong Kong's trade-oriented economy and clouded the economic outlook. Continued vigilance will be crucial as banks navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic challenges. Prudent capital management, agile pricing, and a renewed focus on emerging opportunities in Asia will be key to supporting sustainable growth."The report also highlights the sector's progress in digital innovation. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has been at the forefront of applications of blockchain technology for banks, with Project Ensemble serving as a landmark initiative exploring the use of wholesale CBDC (wCBDC) to facilitate the settlement of tokenised assets. On the retail side, the e-HKD initiative is progressing into its second phase, with the HKMA testing real-world applications of a retail CBDC. The HKMA has also finalised a regulatory framework for stablecoins which will provide better protection for the general public and investors.Banks in Hong Kong are also accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly agentic AI, to enhance efficiency, risk management, and compliance., says, "Agentic AI solutions have evolved faster than expected. While banks in Hong Kong remain cautious about potential risks, they are generally enthusiastic about Agentic AI and are adopting it at an increasing pace. Banks that take a strategic, data-driven approach to implementation will be well-positioned to lead in an increasingly competitive landscape.", says, "AI is already delivering tangible value for Hong Kong banks with quantifiable benefits. However, it is imperative that banks adequately address concerns around governance, risk, and trust. Building trusted AI systems is now essential for maintaining public confidence and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Hong Kong's banking system. Institutions further along in their digital journeys may be better positioned, while others may need to address foundational gaps first before scaling their AI initiatives."Hashtag: #KPMG

