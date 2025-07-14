Hong Kong Techathon+ Marks its 10th Anniversary Reinforcing Hong Kong’s Position as an International Talent and I&T Hub

HKSTP, joined by representatives from 15 local tertiary institutions, officially announced the establishment of GUIN. The ceremony is officiated by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (front row, centre), Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (front row, left), Mr Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development (front row, right) as well as senior management from participating institutions.

1. Theme-based Global Incubation Programme

Leveraging the research strengths of Hong Kong’s tertiary institutions, this Programme attracts global innovation teams to conduct R&D and commercialisation activities locally. The Programme will develop in various academic sectors. The initial phase includes partnerships with the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Dentistry to establish the "Global Hub for Future Dentistry" programme, and with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s School of Optometry and InnoHK Centre for Eye and Vision Research to launch the "Global Vision Tech Incubation" programme.





2. Talent Exchange Initiatives

Through HKSTP’s Global Internship Programme and industry academia research frameworks, overseas talents gain valuable practical experience and industry engagement opportunities. This summer alone, HKSTP welcomed over 200 interns from world-leading institutions – including 32 students from The University of Newcastle, Australia, partner of GUIN – to work with five startups in the Science Park on credit-bearing projects.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 - The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with 15 local tertiary institutions and supported by leading global tertiary institutions and organisations, today celebrated the 10anniversary of its flagship international intercollegiate innovation and technology (I&T) event, Hong Kong Techathon+ (HK Techathon+) at Hong Kong Science Park. The occasion also marked the launch of the "Global University Innovation Network" (GUIN), a new initiative designed to deepen international collaboration among tertiary institutions, and further bolster Hong Kong's position as an international talent and I&T hub.The newly established GUIN is a collaborative effort between HKSTP and 15 local institutions: The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, The Education University of Hong Kong, Lingnan University, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Shue Yan University, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology, Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education, and Tung Wah College.GUIN is further supported by renowned universities, in the overseas including Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Sciences, The University of Queensland (Australia), The University of Newcastle (Australia), Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (mainland China), Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), Universiti Malaya (Malaysia), and Astana Business Campus of Nazarbayev University (Kazakhstan).The initiative aims to enhance innovation collaboration between Hong Kong and esteemed global institutions, facilitating cross-regional resource sharing, talent exchanges, and the commercialisation of R&D outcomes. GUIN will attract top-tier international I&T teams and startups to Hong Kong, further elevating the city's position as the international talent and I&T hub.Profess Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, remarked, "Hong Kong enjoys a unique advantage of having strong support from the motherland and close connection with the world, converging global innovation resources, including high-calibre talents. The Government is committed to developing Hong Kong into an international I&T centre. Over the past two years, we have attracted over 200 I&T enterprises with high potential and representativeness to set up or expand their businesses here. I encourage all the young talents to seize this opportunity to collaborate, innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible."Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "From a bold vision a decade ago, HK Techathon+ has evolved into a flagship Hong Kong and international intercollegiate I&T event, symbolising the collective commitment of HKSTP, our partnering institutions, and supporters in nurturing innovative talent. HKSTP has been committed to cultivate a vibrant I&T ecosystem, offering comprehensive support to young innovators – from ideation and R&D to business expansion. We look forward to seeing these young talents unleash their creativity and potential, becoming key drivers of Hong Kong's I&T development and co-creating an exciting new chapter in our city's innovation journey."Since its inception in July 2015, HK Techathon+ has grown significantly, attracting over 7,000 young innovators, generating more than 2,400 innovative projects, and nurturing hundreds of entrepreneurs and startups. Many alumni have gained global recognition, with several featured on the "Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia" list.Since expanding into a global event in 2024, HK Techathon+ has welcomed participation from over 30 leading international institutions from mainland China, Taiwan, Macao, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and the United States, including world renowned institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and The University of Queensland. This international platform enables local and overseas academic innovators and startups to exchange ideas, deepen their understanding of Hong Kong's vibrant I&T ecosystem, and integrate seamlessly into the city's innovation landscape.Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.





Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation