Over 1,300 Participants Run to Support Underprivileged Students

More than 1,300 runners participated across four race categories — 42km, 28km, 14km, and a 3km Family Fun Run — joining forces for a meaningful cause to support education for underprivileged children while promoting outdoor safety.





Sowers Action Chairman Mr. Raymond Lee expressed heartfelt thanks to all participants:“We sincerely thank all government departments, sponsoring organizations, volunteers, runners, and members of the media for their unwavering support and participation, which made the “Challenging 12 Hours Charity Trail Marathon” possible. Over the past 34 years, Sowers Action has extended its footprint across 16 provinces and 248 counties in Mainland China, as well as in various overseas regions. In recent years, we have also established the Sowers Action Service Centre in Sham Shui Po, serving over 1,600 grassroots families in Hong Kong. The ‘Challenging 12 Hours’ has been our signature charitable event for 27 consecutive years, and we are honored to collaborate with “HKSOS” this year to not only raise funds for children’s education but also to promote mountain and outdoor safety awareness. The success of this event truly relies on the collective efforts of everyone involved. In line with our belief that ‘Kindness Knows No Borders’, we are deeply grateful to every participant whose generosity helps sustain our mission in education and empowerment. Wishing all runners a safe and successful race, embodying the spirit of ‘Doing Good Brings Joy’.”



Assistant Commissioner of Police (Information Systems) Ms. Kwan Chui-ching remarked:“It is an honour for the Hong Kong Police Force to co-organize the ‘Challenging 12 Hours Charity Marathon’ with Sowers Action, bringing together the dual missions of education and technology. Since its launch in 2024, the HKSOS mobile application has successfully assisted over 270 citizens, averaging one rescue every two days. Its patented system integrates AI-powered incident detection, direct linkage to the 999 emergency centre, and an emergency contact network, forming a robust ‘safety triangle’ designed to enhance outdoor safety. We are especially delighted that over 1,300 runners participating today have downloaded HKSOS. Two weeks ago, our team also successfully conducted a satellite rescue test at an altitude of 5,600 meters in Nepal, marking an important milestone in validating cross-border emergency response capabilities. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to China Mobile Hong Kong for their strong support, and to every participant who has joined us in promoting both charity and safety through technology. I wish all runners a safe race and great success in this meaningful event.”



Secretary for Security Mr. Chris Tang also said: “I am delighted to once again be invited by Sowers Action to officiate at the ‘Challenging 12 Hours Charity Trail Marathon 2025’ and to witness the results of the runners’ dedication and hard training. Over the years, Sowers Action has been steadfast in supporting underprivileged children both in Hong Kong and overseas. In recent years, the organization has also refocused its efforts locally, including the establishment of a support centre in Sham Shui Po to assist grassroots families. This year, the event is expected to raise over one million Hong Kong dollars, a strong reflection of the city’s spirit of compassion and community engagement. In addition to the popular 3 km Family Run, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the six disciplined services and two auxiliary services under the Security Bureau for forming multiple teams to take part in the 42 km race, together with youth uniformed groups — jointly passing on the spirit of charity and service. Every participant, regardless of ranking, has already made a meaningful contribution to children’s education through their actions. This truly embodies the event’s mission of ‘Changing Lives Through Running’.”



This year’s event raised funds for Sowers Action’s Education Assistance Program for Underprivileged Students. All proceeds will support initiatives improving learning conditions and educational facilities both locally and abroad. Past projects have funded teacher development, school renovation, and the purchase of learning equipment — enabling students from deprived backgrounds to continue their studies under better conditions. Sowers Action has provided educational support in mainland China, Hong Kong, Myanmar, and Nepal. As of June 2025, its total funding contributions have exceeded HK$794 million.





At the same time, the event promotes public awareness of mountain and outdoor safety. Since the HKSOS mobile application launch in January 2024, it has successfully assisted 247 individuals in distress, demonstrating the importance of safety knowledge in outdoor activities.





To encourage family engagement, this year’s race continued to feature the 3km Family Fun Run, enabling parents and children to enjoy outdoor exercise while supporting a good cause.Now in its 27th year, the Challenging 12 Hours Charity Trail Marathon has drawn over 40,000 total participants and raised more than HK$55 million for educational projects, benefiting over 500,000 children in need.









In the 28 km race, Lee Ho Tin took the Men’s title in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 13 seconds, while Dau Wing Sze finished first in the Women’s category with a time of 2 hours, 57 minutes and 41 seconds. The Open Team Champion was “Team TNF”, comprising Chong Chak Long, Huang Tsz Hei, Chung Kam Ho and Chan Chin Shing, who completed the race in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 46 seconds.



For the 14 km race, Zeng Tsz Shing won the Men’s Championship with a time of 58 minutes and 27 seconds, while Lee Tsz Tung secured the Women’s title in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 44 seconds. In the Open Team Category, Team “Walk Faster! Hey!” finished first with a time of 1 hour, 33 minutes and 59 seconds.



The 3 km Family Run was also filled with laughter and joy, as father-and-son duo Tsang Pui Yat and Tsang Siu Keung — one of this year’s event ambassadors — finished first with a remarkable time of 14 minutes and 29 seconds, taking home the Family Category Championship.



The event was supported by numerous generous sponsors, including China Mobile Limited as Diamond Sponsor, ICAP as Trail Section Sponsor, COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. as Gold Sponsor, and Shun Hing Education and Charity Fund, Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings, The Overlander, VÅGA, Medik Pro Group, Regenflex, Bright Future Pharmaceutical Laboratories Limited, SPEEDTOX, Acti-Tape, and others as Silver Sponsors.



This year's race achieved remarkable results. In the 42 km category, Yip Tung Hoi claimed the Men's Championship with an impressive finishing time of 4 hours, 24 minutes and 46 seconds, while Ng Chin Nam won the Women's Championship in 5 hours, 9 minutes and 22 seconds. The result for the Team Relay Champion is "Team A", comprising Lai Ka Pak、Swalikh Mohammed 、Chan Yu Fai、Tam Sze Huang, who completed the race in 7 hours, 4 minutes and 56 seconds.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - The HKSOS x Sowers Action Challenging 12 Hours Charity Trail Marathon 2025 successfully took place today (2 November). The event, co-organized by Sowers Action and the mobile application HKSOS, was officiated at the kick-off ceremony by the Hon. of the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung. Other officiating guests included the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Information Systems), Ms. Kwan Chui-ching; the Assistant Director (Kowloon) of the Fire Services Department, Mr. Tsang Wing-hung; Divisional Commander (Kowloon East), Mr. Chu Man-chiu; Assistant Commissioner (World Customs Organization) of the Customs and Excise Department, Mr. Li Kin Kei; Acting Chief Pilot (Operations) of the Government Flying Service, Mr. Lui Tak-shun; and Staff Officer of the Auxiliary Medical Service, Mr. Siu Kwan-choi.

About Sowers Action

Established in 1992, Sowers Action is a non-religious, non-political and non-profit-making charitable organization in Hong Kong, committed to promoting educational development and supporting livelihood needs, including school construction, student sponsorship, teacher training, children’s home operation and community development, to help disadvantaged groups around the world.

Sowers Action adheres to the principle of “Field Assessment, Direct Funding, and Long-term Follow-up.” Every dollar raised goes entirely to education projects, with operational expenses covered by separate fund-raising.

By December 2024, Sowers Action had funded educational and humanitarian projects in mainland China, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Thailand, and Nepal, with accumulated funding exceeding HK$781 million.



Subsidies over the Years*

Mainland China:

Constructed 1,310 schools and dormitory buildings, and funded 463 supporting educational facilities.

Sponsored education for 500,000 student beneficiaries, covering primary, secondary, university, and vocational school levels.

Provided training for 32,000 teachers, including special education and English instruction programs.

Distributed 180,000 winter jackets to students living in remote mountainous regions.

Supported the operation of three children’s homes and one girls’ high school.

Hong Kong: Established a community service centre serving over 1,400 grassroots families, offering programmes related to child development and family well-being.

Supported the learning needs of underprivileged children through after-school tutoring, free music lessons, and distribution of stationery kits and computers, benefiting more than 7,700 participants.

Provided training and support for approximately 2,000 children with special educational needs (SEN) and their families.

Offered care to low-income households by distributing anti-pandemic supplies and emergency food items during the COVID-19 pandemic, and festive caring packages during holidays — with over 40,000 beneficiaries in total. Myanmar: Constructed 90 schools, dormitories, special education centres, and supporting infrastructure projects.

Carried out improvement works for 237 schools, including installing solar lighting systems and multimedia teaching facilities.

Built deep water wells for six schools located in arid and saline areas, benefiting the entire local community.

Provided assistance to 16,000 students, including school meal programs and education sponsorships.

Donated 20,000 winter jackets to children in the cold mountainous regions of northern Myanmar.

Supported two children’s homes through funding and facility improvement.

Conducted humanitarian relief operations, distributing 150,000 pieces of anti-pandemic supplies and 130 oxygen concentrators to communities in need. Thailand: Constructed five school buildings and dormitories, and funded six computer facilities.

Sponsored the education of 630 Chinese-language students.

Supported Chinese-language teacher training programmes, and for two consecutive years distributed Spring Festival gift packs to over 500 teachers. Nepal: Funded one school facility project and provided school meals to 1,800 students.

Distributed 10,000 winter jackets to children living in mountainous regions.

Supported the operation of one children’s daycare centre.

Established Chinese language classes to enhance participants’ employability.

Conducted eight humanitarian aid projects, providing emergency relief and living supplies to 50,000 people affected by natural disasters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, donated 400 oxygen concentrators, medical and oxygen supplies to 11 medical centres, offered food aid to 2,250 households and three children’s homes, and delivered 1,000 meal boxes daily for one month.

Supported five livelihood projects, including community improvement, agricultural development, and medical outreach programmes. (*Board of Directors’ Approved Projects)

