Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock code: 12) is a leading property group with a focus on Hong Kong and mainland China. Henderson Land is carrying on its legacy into the future, curating a property portfolio that grows from strength to strength and encompasses award-winning landmark projects such as the International Finance Centre complex and The Henderson. In addition to its core business in property development and property investment, the Group also holds strategic investments in two listed subsidiaries (namely, Henderson Investment Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited) and three listed associates (namely, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, which in turn has equity stakes in a listed subsidiary, Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited), Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Henderson Land has a long-term commitment to sustainability and is a pioneer in green building and sustainable practices that harness innovation and technology to create new, smarter living. The Group is also a strong advocate of social responsibility and invests in a broad range of community causes and initiatives.

Johnny Yu, Head of Sustainability and Advisor to the Chairman, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Centre), proudly accepts the ACES Awards 2024 Top Green Companies in Asia accolade on stage. Standing alongside him are Edward Chan, Deputy General Manager (Right Centre), and Hazel Cheng, Project Manager - Sustainability (Left Centre), representing the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. The award is presented by Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (Far Left), and Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (Far Right), marking a moment of triumph and recognition for Henderson Land Development’s leadership in driving green innovation across Asia.

