HEIDELBERG moves into defense industry

VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH specializes in power systems for safety-critical applications

HEIDELBERG impresses with high vertical range of manufacture and industrialization expertise

System partnership with VINCORION marks start of strategic collaboration HEIDELBERG, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 29 July 2025 - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is positioning itself in the defense sector with its first concrete project and is entering into a strategic partnership with VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH. As part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), both companies have agreed on a cooperation spanning several years, which is expected to be expanded in the future and to strengthen industrial performance as well as security of supply in the defense sector in the long term. This cooperation will see HEIDELBERG move into the defense market by developing, industrializing, and building power control and distribution systems for VINCORION. In this way, the two companies will help boost technological sovereignty and safeguard domestic value chains.



HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION: Klaus Braun, Head of Industrial Customer Business, HEIDELBERG, Ina Mölln, Vice President Procurement VINCORION, Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION and Jürgen Otto, CEO, HEIDELBERG (from left to right).

Established technology leader for critical systems



VINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications. The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists for helicopters.



"Important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base"



"The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizes our technology company's ability to industrialize complex products efficiently. We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner in security-relevant areas," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our combination of technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base," he adds.



Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty



"This partnership brings together two German technology leaders with complementary strengths," explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director of VINCORION.

"HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise and scaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe's technological sovereignty in a strategically important area, while also taking our international competitiveness to the next level," he continues.



High vertical range of manufacture in Germany



HEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner for high-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector. HEIDELBERG technologies offer key value-adding expertise covering hardware and software development, electronic component manufacture, machining, foundry technology, and the assembly of highly complex plant and system solutions in the heavy engineering sector. This makes HEIDELBERG an experienced end-to-end system partner with a portfolio that also includes the supply of spare parts and service operations. One capability that delivers particular added value is rapid scaling using existing infrastructure and capacities.



About HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth and as a total solution provider, HEIDELBERG is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control systems, automation technology, robotics, and the growing green technologies sector. With its strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the USA, and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is ideally positioned for future growth.



About VINCORION

VINCORION is a dynamically growing technology company that specializes in innovative power systems for safety-critical applications. As a partner to the aviation, security, and defense industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers' specific requirements. With over 900 employees at sites in Germany and the USA, VINCORION is ideally positioned for further growth.



175 years of HEIDELBERG – Home of Print press kit | HEIDELBERG



Image material and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations portal and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.



Additional details are also available in the VINCORION newsroom: www.vincorion.com/newsroom



Important note:



This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the overall economic situation, in exchange and interest rates, and within the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides no guarantee and assumes no liability for future developments and results deviating from the assumptions and estimates made in this press release.





