Health2Sync's SugarGenie app collects biometric information measured by medical devices and transmits it to a platform via encrypted protocols, allowing patient data to be shared with family, caregivers, and healthcare institutions.5 It integrates data such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, weight, and user-inputted dietary and exercise information. It transforms it into visual reports to provide personalized feedback, enable effective communication between patients and healthcare professionals, and monitor real-time health status. As of June 2025, Health2Sync has over 1.5 million users worldwide.

Founded in 2013, Health2Sync is a leading digital health company in Asia focused on delivering personalized and comprehensive solutions for chronic disease management. Its core offerings include a mobile patient app and a cloud-based analytics platform for healthcare providers, designed to drive measurable improvements in blood glucose outcomes. With the most extensive clinical network in Asia, Health2Sync offers a scalable, data-driven approach to diabetes care. The platform empowers patients with tailored insights, enabling healthcare professionals and caregivers to support them remotely and fostering continuous, collaborative care throughout the entire treatment journey. For more information, please visit https://www.health2sync.com/ko .

