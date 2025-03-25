Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic is a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. Led by Dr Ivan Puah, who is the clinic's Medical Director and accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction, Amaris B.'s forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered. Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, Dr Puah obtained his Vaser liposuction (fundamental and hi-definition) training in Colorado and Argentina. He has also received training in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. Dr Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers, as well as the designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical in Singapore. Amaris B. Clinic's signature treatments include:

