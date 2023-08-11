TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 11 August 2023 - From August 11 to October 15, the 2023 Hakka Expo officially welcomes all the guests to visit Taoyuan, Taiwan, with the theme "Travel to Tomorrow." Taking advantage of its smart city features, the Expo will present the diversity of the Hakka people by opening up a dialogue between new technology and the future.

The Taiwan Pavilion and World Pavilion will rely on different works of installation art to convey the cultural essence of the Hakka people.
The Taiwan Pavilion and World Pavilion will rely on different works of installation art to convey the cultural essence of the Hakka people.

Various types of performances will be held in each exhibition area on each weekend during the event period.
Various types of performances will be held in each exhibition area on each weekend during the event period.
There will be lots of performances every weekend during the event period. In the much-anticipated show, "Into the 1895 – The Story of Hakka," dancers will use their physical skills and props to interact with fire through the combination of Hakka poetry and literature to create a poetic beauty between stillness and movement. In addition, pop singers and groups from various countries will gather at Taoyuan Hakka Music Festival, while the "Hakka Symphony" will render magnificent harmonies of Eastern and Western instruments. "So Young Taoyuan Is!" will bring together a variety of hip-hop, pop music, and DJs for you to enjoy!

Visitors can co-create with the artist with the AI system programing to generate their own artistic Hakka elements on the large woven bamboo ring.
Visitors can co-create with the artist with the AI system programing to generate their own artistic Hakka elements on the large woven bamboo ring.
Aside from the marvelous performance, the Taiwan Pavilion, one of the main exhibitions, is filled with impressive works of art and interactive installations that showcase the culture, music, crafts, food, beliefs, and history of the Hakka people across Taiwan's 14 cities and counties. The World Pavilion also offers a fascinating glimpse into the Hakkas' settlement in 20 countries through stunning AI-generated art and projected images in a ring-shaped space. You can immerse yourself in the dramatic environment that will leave you with a new perspective on Hakka's life.

Before leaving the venue, don't miss a chance to interact with the charming "Hakka AI robot." You can speak Hakka with the robot, and use games to piece your own Hakka memories.

For more information, please visit https://www.hakkaexpo2023.tw/homePage

Hashtag: #HakkaExpo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Taoyuan City Government