There will be lots of performances every weekend during the event period. In the much-anticipated show, "Into the 1895 – The Story of Hakka," dancers will use their physical skills and props to interact with fire through the combination of Hakka poetry and literature to create a poetic beauty between stillness and movement. In addition, pop singers and groups from various countries will gather at Taoyuan Hakka Music Festival, while the "Hakka Symphony" will render magnificent harmonies of Eastern and Western instruments. "So Young Taoyuan Is!" will bring together a variety of hip-hop, pop music, and DJs for you to enjoy!
Aside from the marvelous performance, the Taiwan Pavilion, one of the main exhibitions, is filled with impressive works of art and interactive installations that showcase the culture, music, crafts, food, beliefs, and history of the Hakka people across Taiwan's 14 cities and counties. The World Pavilion also offers a fascinating glimpse into the Hakkas' settlement in 20 countries through stunning AI-generated art and projected images in a ring-shaped space. You can immerse yourself in the dramatic environment that will leave you with a new perspective on Hakka's life.
Before leaving the venue, don't miss a chance to interact with the charming "Hakka AI robot." You can speak Hakka with the robot, and use games to piece your own Hakka memories.
For more information, please visit https://www.hakkaexpo2023.tw/homePage
Hashtag: #HakkaExpo
Taoyuan City Government