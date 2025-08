BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2025SCG organized theunder the conceptat SCG Headquarters, Bangkok. The event drew over 300 participants comprising key stakeholders driving Green Transition from government, private sector, civil society, and world-class experts who gathered to brainstorm and advance crucial collaboration for transitioning Thailand and the ASEAN region toward a fair and sustainable low-carbon society.The symposium facilitated policy and practical exchanges on two fundamental agendas that serve as critical keys to the transition, working together to reach conclusions for driving the low-carbon society forward:aimed at elevating energy systems to align with Net Zero targets, andcreating opportunities for small and medium enterprises to genuinely access ESG mechanisms.The forum was honored by global leaders including, and researchers from MIT includingand, alongside, who presented approaches for adaptation, building resilience, and enhancing Thailand's long-term competitiveness.represents a collaborative platform where all sectors join forces to accelerate the creation of a sustainable regional future, connecting environmental objectives with economic opportunities and preparing ASEAN to address a rapidly changing world.Hashtag: #esgsymposium2025 #GreenBreakthroughAmidThePerfectStorm

