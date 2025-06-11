WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Tuesday lowered its 2025 global growth forecast to 2.3 percent, down from 2.7 percent previously expected.

In its latest economic prospects report, the 189-country organisation attributed the downgrade to escalating trade tensions and policy uncertainty, noting that the US President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs have strained international ties and dampened economic outlooks worldwide.

This revision marks the latest in a series of downgrades by international organisations.