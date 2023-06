Global airlines more than doubled their industry-wide profit forecast for 2023 to $9.8 billion from $4.7 billion on Monday on the back of rising demand and lower fuel prices.

Director General Willie Walsh told the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association that revenues would be close to 2019 levels, hitting $803 billion this year compared to $838 billion before the pandemic. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Tim Hepher)