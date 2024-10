BERLIN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell – 1 October 2024 - The financing of WHO, Germany's role in global health, antimicrobial resistance, Mpox, digitalization - topics like these are on the agenda of this year's World Health Summit from October 13-15 in Berlin. Leading international experts and decision-makers from all sectors will discuss strategies for a healthier future for all under the motto "Building Trust for a Healthier World". Over 350 speakers and several thousand participants from all regions of the world are expected to attend, including numerous ministers, government officials and representatives from science, the private sector, civil society and international organizations.More on program and speakers The central event of the WHS 2024 is the presentation of the WHO Investment Round on Monday, October 14, 6:00 PM CEST. Confirmed speakers: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation. The event "All for Health, Health for All: Signature Event for the WHO Investment Round" is being co-hosted by Germany, France and Norway as key supporters of the WHO Investment Round.Media representatives can apply until October 9 for on-site accreditation at www.worldhealthsummit.org/media/accreditation.html The entire main program of the World Health Summit is open to the press.The entire main program with over 60 sessions will also be available live online for free for people around the world who may not be able to attend in person at www.worldhealthsummit.org October 13 – 15JW Marriott Hotel BerlinStauffenbergstraße 26, 10785 Berlin#WHS2024 X : @WorldHealthSmt Instagram : @worldhealthsummit

