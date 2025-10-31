Galaxy Macau’s immersive new shopping destination invites discerning guests and customers to embark on a journey to explore the world’s finest Italian brands’ most expansive Macau flagships.

The shopping area is home to a trio of peerless Italian brands, with scenographic design inspired by Milan’s legendary Via Montenapoleone fashion district, accentuating the allure of the Dolce Vita.

Thoughtfully designed with Italian scenographic elements, the retail experience seamlessly blends refined aesthetics with contemporary flair.

Galleria d’Arte Cosmo features evocative works by celebrated Asian artists, transforming the shopping experience into a vibrant canvas of modern creativity.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2025 -Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort is proud to unveil a definitive new take on inspirational shopping, showcasing a trio of the world's best luxury brands—Brunello Cucinelli, Miu Miu, and Tod's—in an immersive new edit at the Galaxy Promenade.nspired by Milan's legendary fashion district Via Montenapoleone, this district invites discerning guests and shoppers on a creative journey to witness Italian luxury fashion meets contemporary art, devoting dedicated spaces to creative displays and novel retail experiences enriched with sensory delights and exclusive privileges.Galaxy Promenade is dedicated to showcasing the world's most sought-after luxury brands. Conceptually, the design of the new enchanting shopping area combines refined Italian elegance with modern flair, enhancing the ambience of Galaxy Promenade with art and design features including kite-shaped lights that echo the warmth of natural sunlight. Surrounded by a constellation of LEDs – a celestial canopy forming an indoor Milky Way of glittering stars – illuminating an indoor greening adorned with lemon trees, nestled beside benches inviting guests to linger and enjoy the Continental atmosphere. A trio of luxury Italian luxury brand icons define this multi-faceted in-store experience: including Brunello Cucinelli, Miu Miu, and Tod's – each a testament to the peerless artistry, heritage, and timeless craftsmanship that define the essence of Italian style.Brunello Cucinelli offers a refined retail experience, blending minimalist design with Italian craftsmanship. Sand-coloured travertine, taupe leather, and tactile fabrics create a warm, inviting in-store experience, which features sculptural furnishings and antique brass and black nickel design detailing, to reflect the house's artisanal heritage alongside the store's dedicated menswear customization zone, offering a unique tailored experience for gentlemanly sartorial requirements. A scenographic façade and integrated lighting enhance the unrivalled guest experience of understated luxury. The boutique embodies the brand's ethos of authenticity, sophistication, and timeless style within a relaxed, cosmopolitan setting.As part of Galaxy Macau's commitment to enhancing the seamless shopping experience, Miu Miu has relocated to unveil its largest Macau boutique to date – a serene haven where the brand's signature minimalist elegance meets modern design. Draped in sky-blue canvas, accented by blue carpeting and timber flooring, the space reflects the brand's refined aesthetic and lifestyle philosophy. Debuting the 2025 Fall Winter and Holiday collection—featuring curated selection of pieces including soft wool coats and embroidered dresses. The new Solitaire bag, the trending Pocket bag, and the exclusive Gymnasium sneakers are also available at the store—each piece a quiet ode to beauty, craftsmanship, and the spirited sophistication that defines Miu Miu.Celebrated as Tod's largest flagship in Asia, the new boutique at Galaxy Promenade showcases refined luxury and Italian craftsmanship. The interior features premium Italian materials such as Vicenza stone, Rigatino striped marble, travertine and leather accents, as well as rosewood shelving, creating an atmosphere of effortless elegance that reflects the brand's identity and the spirit of Macau in turn. The boutique features the full range of alluring men's and women's ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods, including the iconic Gommino loafers, Di Bag Folio, T Timeless and selected small leather accessories. Customers can also enjoy the My Gommino exclusive customization service for a bespoke touch. To enhance the unrivalled customer service, the boutique also includes the J.P. Club, an experiential private space that celebrates a seamless shopping experience, enhanced by personal styling and private events marked by Italian artistry and the Tod's luxury lifestyle. This November, Tod's will also introduce exciting activations—including its first concept pop-up in Macau and a grand opening celebration—marking a new chapter for Italian elegance.More than a shopping destination, this expressive new shopping area offers the opportunity for customers to experience the convergence of fashion and urban art: the Galleria d'Arte Cosmo features evocative works by celebrated Asian artists transforming the space into a captivating creative canvas. This artistic enclave enriches the retail experience with a sense of discovery and inspiration. At the "Albergo Cosmo" and "cucina h" – Italian-inspired storefronts resemble a luxury boutique hotel and contemporary Italian eatery – gracing Galaxy Promenade's new hall with façades that lend charm and colour to social-media-worthy moments. These visual landmarks enhance the immersive experience, blending enchanting architectural touches with experiential allure.With its picturesque facades, architectural detailing, and moments designed to be captured and shared, this enchanting new shopping area unveils a new aesthetic, where every detail tells a story, and every visit becomes an experience to be savoured.Galaxy Promenade has become a magnet for luxury marques – spanning watches, jewelry, fashion labels; who select Galaxy Macau to showcase their most exclusive collections. Paying tribute to the art of self-expression, it transforms the luxury retail experience, cementing Galaxy Macau's position as Macau's most spectacular destination for luxury shopping that invites customers to explore their signature aesthetic and reflect their unique identity through fashion. For more information and news about, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

