G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Open Today, Welcoming Industry Leaders From Around the World

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2024 -G2E Asia and the Asian IR Expo – the key marketplace for the gaming, entertainment and integrated resorts sectors – hosted at The Venetian Macao, officially open their doors today, expecting to welcome more than 8,000 industry professionals from 80 countries and regions.The joint event commences with a keynote address by Bill Miller, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association, followed by an opening ceremony featuring prominent industry leaders. The day will also include a G2E Asia 15anniversary reception in the late afternoon and an exclusive President's Reception.From June 4 - 6, the exhibition will showcase more than 100 exhibitors, displaying cutting-edge products, solutions, and technologies for the gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts industries, alongside a technology zone and stage featuring emerging brands. The first two days of the event offer tech talks on current challenges, with day one spotlighting hospitality, customer relationship management and identity management and day two focusing on security solutions.Complementing the exhibition are two concurrently run conference programs, led by a distinguished lineup of thought leaders. Key highlights include:Featured speakers for day one include Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited; Angela HanLee, APAC Gaming & Leisure Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence; Evan Spytma, CEO, Hotel Stotsenberg; Ioannis Kontoulas, Board Member, Hellenic Gaming Commission; Angus Chan, Associate Director of Research, UBS AG; Daniel Li, Advisor, Cambodia Commercial Gambling Management Commission; Udorn Olsson, Chairman, Phoenix Aviation (Thailand) Co Ltd; Daniel Cheng, Industry Analyst and Author; and Fredric E. Gushin, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group.Featured speakers for day one include Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macau Government Tourism Office; Albert Yip,Director General, Sanya Tourism Board; Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Hong Kong; Fian Leung, Head of Accommodation Business, HK & Macau, Trip.com Group; Prof Davis Fong, Director of Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, Professor of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management, University of Macau; Alvin Zou, Vice President, Asia Pacific Business Group, SenseTime and Cindy Ngan, Partner in the Climate & Sustainability Practice, PwC Hong Kong and more.Featured speakers for day one include Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macau Government Tourism Office; Albert Yip,Director General, Sanya Tourism Board; Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Hong Kong; Fian Leung, Head of Accommodation Business, HK & Macau, Trip.com Group; Prof Davis Fong, Director of Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, Professor of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management, University of Macau; and Cindy Ngan, Partner in the Climate & Sustainability Practice, PwC Hong Kong.To learn more about G2E Asia, visitTo learn more about Asian IR Expo, visitFor photo download, please visit this link: https://shorturl.at/KfnIe Photo Caption:Hashtag: #G2EAsianIREXPO2024

