The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Abu Dhabi Customs have strengthened their strategic partnership to provide greater facilitation for commercial operations in Abu Dhabi.

The two entities will intensify their cooperation to develop procedures through electronic linking channels, contributing to achieving compliance with the applicable tax legislation in the UAE regarding the submission of tax returns and the payment of tax and customs dues.

FTA and Abu Dhabi Customs announced their cooperation on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 – the 45th edition of the event – at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said, “The cooperation agreement was reached as a result of the sustained efforts to enhance integration between the FTA and Abu Dhabi Customs. It consolidates the comprehensive vision of our strategic ambitions and aligns with the directives of our wise leadership to improve people's quality of life, streamline government transactions and procedures, foster a dynamic business environment that attracts talent, and contribute to enhancing the national economy by providing proactive digital services and increasing customer satisfaction.”

He added, “This agreement establishes a clear and robust framework for collaboration and coordination, contributing to our ongoing plans to provide comprehensive digital services through innovative models reflecting the Government's commitment to leadership and excellence in its operational systems. This will enhance the customer experience by saving time and effort, while ensuring that procedures are simplified in accordance with the most rigorous governance and transparency standards. We look forward to further cooperation with government and private sector entities to maintain a high quality of life in a sustainable ecosystem, developing proactive government services that continuously improve social well-being.”

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that this partnership embodies the integrated government work approach adopted by Abu Dhabi to achieve strategic objectives in supporting a competitive and attractive business environment that strengthens the emirate’s position as a leading destination for business.

He noted that it represents an important step toward developing procedures, facilitating operations, and enhancing tax and customs compliance – thereby increasing operational efficiency and providing proactive services in line with the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” targets.

He added that Abu Dhabi Customs is committed to continuing its collaboration with strategic partners to promote sustainable economic growth in the UAE, in line with the leadership’s aspirations. He affirmed the entity’s full readiness to provide all its expertise and advanced technologies to support areas of joint cooperation through the exchange of best practices and the implementation of innovative digital solutions. These will help enhance operational efficiency, facilitate trade flows, positively impact government performance, and serve the nation’s ambitious goals.

This cooperation aims to strengthen coordination between the Federal Tax Authority and Abu Dhabi Customs in several areas, including facilitating investigation, review, and inspection procedures in accordance with UAE legislation and regulations, as well as exchanging the necessary information to determine the amounts due for taxes and customs duties, including data related to international trade.

The cooperation also involves coordinating efforts and sharing information to intensify joint awareness campaigns to educate investors about tax and customs procedures, developing joint solutions to address challenges faced by investors and companies in these areas, and working together to develop and design services and launch proactive services in line with “Zero Government Bureaucracy” targets to achieve operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.